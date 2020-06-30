WORLD OUTDOORS: Life jackets are a must when enjoying the water

For the first time in several years, the Fourth of July weekend will have favorable river conditions, allowing boaters to get out and enjoy the river.
With that, now is an appropriate time to review some of the rules and suggestions for boaters both at the launches and while out boating. This is especially relevant if you are a new boat operator and not familiar with the Mississippi River.
The first thing to remember is that the ramp does not belong to you. If you need to move items from your vehicle to the boat, the ramp is not the place to do it. There is always ample space around ramps to pull over, load the coolers, life jackets, water toys, etc., prior to pulling up on the ramp. Just like we ask our kids before a road trip if they need to use the bathroom, make sure you are not tying up the launch because nature is calling.
Second, when the ramp is busy, that is not the time to teach someone how to back a trailer. This typically ends with someone yelling, a line of other boaters waiting to launch, and sometimes a vocabulary lesson that children should not receive. Assign jobs to experienced people and get in and out as efficiently as possible.
Next, look for an area near the ramp at which to tie off. Do not use the curiosity dock parallel to the launch lane.
One of the biggest frustrations are people launching their boat, tying off to the parallel dock, then pulling their boat out at a leisurely pace. Most issues can be resolved with a little common courtesy and some prior planning.
No one is born with the skills to launch a boat, but the skills can be learned. If you want to learn from experienced boaters, watch a boat launch on the morning of a large bass fishing tournament. There, 30-plus boats will launch in 10-15 minutes without any issue. These fishermen are skilled drivers, aware of their fellow fishermen, and want to complete the activity as fast as possible.
I also want to remind people of the importance of wearing personal flotation devices or life jackets while on the water. The river can be an unforgiving place. We saw that again this past weekend with some children in Savanna. Do not assume everything will be fine. Put your children and yourself in a life preserver, for your safety, their safety, and for those who care about you. Accidents happen, but many can be avoided.
Finally, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) would like to remind everyone that fireworks are not allowed on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge because of their disturbance to wildlife and the litter they leave behind.
The abrupt lights and sounds can be seen as a threat by nesting bald eagles or other birds. The shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee, causing them to end up in unexpected areas or roadways, fly into buildings and other obstacles, or even abandon the nests. The threat to wildlife does not stop at startling lights and sounds; litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested.
The refuge includes most islands and beaches on the Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minn., to Steamboat Island, which includes Princeton Beach near Cordova in Pool 14. Federal law enforcement officers will be patrolling the refuge looking for fireworks as well as glass bottles, which are also banned on refuge beaches. The fine for glass bottles is $175. The fine for fireworks possession and/or use is $225.
Celebrate smart this holiday weekend and be safe.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!