WORLD OUTDOORS: Life jackets are a must when enjoying the water

For the first time in several years, the Fourth of July weekend will have favorable river conditions, allowing boaters to get out and enjoy the river.

With that, now is an appropriate time to review some of the rules and suggestions for boaters both at the launches and while out boating. This is especially relevant if you are a new boat operator and not familiar with the Mississippi River.

The first thing to remember is that the ramp does not belong to you. If you need to move items from your vehicle to the boat, the ramp is not the place to do it. There is always ample space around ramps to pull over, load the coolers, life jackets, water toys, etc., prior to pulling up on the ramp. Just like we ask our kids before a road trip if they need to use the bathroom, make sure you are not tying up the launch because nature is calling.

Second, when the ramp is busy, that is not the time to teach someone how to back a trailer. This typically ends with someone yelling, a line of other boaters waiting to launch, and sometimes a vocabulary lesson that children should not receive. Assign jobs to experienced people and get in and out as efficiently as possible.

Next, look for an area near the ramp at which to tie off. Do not use the curiosity dock parallel to the launch lane.