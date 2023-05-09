High school bass fishing continues to grow in Illinois, and anglers along the Mississippi River continue to shine locally and statewide.

Last week, the area sectional was held on Pool 13 near Savanna, despite the high water.

Twenty-two teams from northwest Illinois came to the river to challenge the local bass. Eighteen of the twenty-two teams would catch fish in the flooded conditions.

Riverdale High School would end the day with 18 pounds, 9 ounces, topping the field. Second place was captured by Dakota with 17 pounds, 15 ounces. Fulton rounded out the top-three with 17 pounds even.

These three teams all qualify for the state tournament. Moline finished 4th and will be an alternate team if one of the top-three teams is unable to participate.

The Pool 13 fishery continues to shine across the state. Only Newton Lake produced larger fish than the Mississippi River this year. Most years, the Mississippi River produces the largest bags. Even the Fulton team — who fished 3rd — had a top 10 limit for the entire state.

The Riverdale team was led by Coach Jason Benoit and Boat Caption Scott Watson. Riverdale fielded a pair of teams, and Riverdale Boat 1 included Alex Watson, Hunter Myrtue and Collin Altensey, were the champions at the end of the day.

“These guys are the Big Sticks on the team,” stated Benoit. “They all have a knack for catching the right ones.”

The day started with Alex and Collin fishing first. By 11:30, the duo had about 13 pounds of bass. At 11:30, the teams are allowed to substitute anglers.

This is unique to High School fishing and is a great rule because it allows for more kids to participate, as well as giving them a break. If you have never fished in an all-day bass tournament, I can tell you it can be very exhausting.

The switch commenced and Hunter joined Alex for the rest of the event. In those final hours, the duo was able to upgrade the 5-fish bass, including a 5-pound fish, which Hunter caught.

Overall, it was a complete team effort.

“With last year’s state final cut short due to weather, they are excited to get another shot at state,” Benoit explained.

In 2022, Riverdale was in ninth place after the first day in 2022 and found their fish late in the day. They were confident they could catch a large limit on the second day of the event.

However, the second day was cancelled due to weather, so their ninth place stood. Moline was in 13th place at the time, also in striking distance of another state title. The state final will occur later this month on Lake Carlyle, in the southern part of Illinois.

The IHSA sanctioned bass fishing series has been going on since the 2008-2009 school year. Moline has won two state championships and a second-place finish as well, representing the Quad-Cities in the 13 years of this event.