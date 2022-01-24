WORLD OUTDOORS: Loss of longtime QC area fish biologist

This past spring, the Ken Russell "T" Lake at Snakeden Hollow State Fish and Wildlife Area was opened for public use with some of his family and former coworkers in attendance. This 22-acre strip-mine lake is located near the junction of Illinois 167 and Illinois 180 and is just east of Victoria, Ill. The new parking lot to access this lake is on Route 167.

“Ken Russell has participated in the event since 1987 as part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,” stated Lori Loving, assistant regional superintendent of schools. “Ken’s wife was a local school teacher so it was natural for Ken to be a part of this program.”

Russell was always there teaching, regardless of the size of the group. He invited many state biologists as well as college students to participate over the years.

I assisted him a couple years while in graduate school at Western Illinois University in the 1990s. What I clearly remember was his ability to get down to the kids' level to teach. Twenty years later, I can still see Ken down on one knee showing the children different fish and encouraging them to touch one if they had never done that before. Like his wife, his passion for teaching was very apparent.