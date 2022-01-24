WORLD OUTDOORS: Loss of longtime QC area fish biologist

In the past, I have written about an area fish biologist for whom the term “legendary” was most appropriate.
This past week we lost that legend — Ken Russell — after a five-year fight with some serious health issues.
Russell was the Illinois Department of Resources District Fisheries Biologist for this part of the state from 1962 to 2016. He has mentored nearly every fish biologist who has worked in northern Illinois during the past half century and he has spoken directly to thousands of Knox and Mercer county children during the past 30 years.
His impact from educating people about the outdoors of northern Illinois is well beyond measure. When you consider the area fisheries management, rehabilitation of lakes and his educating of the outdoor community, it would be hard to believe that there is someone who has done more in the Quad-Cities area for our fishery resources.
Russell has been honored with numerous awards, including having a bridge, public lake, and educational event being named after him. In addition to being the authority on small pond and lake management, he was also a great teacher of professionals and young students alike.
He would even come to the Quad Cities In-Fishermen meetings to educate them once-in-a-while. Usually, you could count on Russell being in the Illinois DNR booth on Thursday night at the QCCA Outdoor Show each year, answering questions or giving advice on how to solve issues on landowners’ ponds.
This past spring, the Ken Russell "T" Lake at Snakeden Hollow State Fish and Wildlife Area was opened for public use with some of his family and former coworkers in attendance. This 22-acre strip-mine lake is located near the junction of Illinois 167 and Illinois 180 and is just east of Victoria, Ill. The new parking lot to access this lake is on Route 167.
“Ken Russell has participated in the event since 1987 as part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,” stated Lori Loving, assistant regional superintendent of schools. “Ken’s wife was a local school teacher so it was natural for Ken to be a part of this program.”
Russell was always there teaching, regardless of the size of the group. He invited many state biologists as well as college students to participate over the years.
I assisted him a couple years while in graduate school at Western Illinois University in the 1990s. What I clearly remember was his ability to get down to the kids' level to teach. Twenty years later, I can still see Ken down on one knee showing the children different fish and encouraging them to touch one if they had never done that before. Like his wife, his passion for teaching was very apparent.
On a personal note, Ken gave me two pieces of advice while in graduate school that I have held tight through my career, which is quickly approaching 25 years. I was able to speak to him about this a few months before he had his health issue and cannot help but recall the big grin he gave when I reminded him of that conversation.
First, he told me “the farther away from Springfield you are, the happier you will be.” This exemplified Russell completely. Second, he told me “don’t try to save the world. Find your corner of it and take care of it as best as you can.”
This second piece of advice is how he lived every day professionally and personally. His work and teaching the past 50 years will ensure that his corner of the world will be taken care for many decades to come.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com