Memories last for a lifetime, and when they cross generational lines, they can last many lifetimes.

Those are the things people treasure as they look back on life. Hunting and fishing are great activities for bridging those generational gaps. There are programs to keep kids engaged outside, but the real solution is for everyone to do their part and develop those relationships, not just between generations, but inside of the newest generation.

If you were unable or chose not to expose them to the ridiculous weather the past two weeks, then get your child in the woods during your turkey season. While the focus may not be on them as you hunt, the familiarization of the woods and experiencing the thrill of the morning gobble may start their love for chasing thunder chickens.

They will also observe your desire to be in the woods. Remember, more is caught than taught. You can tell kids all day how important the woods are, but if they never see you experience it, they will not appreciate it and devote the resources to utilize, manage and protect it.

Two weekends ago, the weather was not ideal for turkey hunting as freezing temperatures and winds in excess of 30 mph made hunting brutally cold. Even in a pop-up blind, I found myself getting cold around 10 a.m., and I have much better cold-weather clothing than my 15-year-old nephew. Despite multiple inquiries, he claimed he was not cold and wanted to stay out in the field, but I eventually pulled the plug on the hunt. Trail cameras confirmed we did not miss anything.

Sunday, the final day of Illinois youth season, brought mild temperatures and no wind. This mild weather finally allowed for a normal hunting opportunity for area youth. For a boy who had never hunted turkeys, it was a revelation of where the term “thunder chicken” came from.

The first volley of three gobbles exceeded all the activity from the prior day, thanks to the assistance of a great horned owl who got things started. A few minutes later, the crows began moving, and the chorus of gobbles began. My personal best count was 12 gobbles in sequence, and I watched my nephew’s face light up as it continued for about a half hour.

Once the birds were on the ground, things slowed considerably, but the birds were responding to calls. As I reassured him that patience was the best virtue of a turkey hunter, I noticed the gobbles were getting closer.

Soon it was obvious that they were just over the hill and I felt pretty good they were on their way. Then the first head cleared the vista of the hill, validating my assumption.

The two gobblers, still 90 yards away, saw the decoys and immediately fanned out, calling to the hen decoys to come to them. After a few minutes and some reassuring yelps, the young gobblers broke formation, walked, and occasionally ran, to the hens, who were also being courted by a jake decoy.

Some calming words to the young hunter helped keep him focused as he harvested his first wild turkey in perfect form.

Smiles all around, we sat there and enjoyed the show as the other gobbler pecked the jake decoy, trying to impress the hen. For the young hunter, the experience after the shot was just as impactful as harvesting the bird itself.

Once back home, the young hunter gave his account to the delight of all.

Bonds were instantly made between the 12- and 15-year-old young hunters. I would expect that these two boys will be exchanging stories and spending time in the woods together, for 50 or 60 more years — all because we took the time to get them out of the house and into the woods.