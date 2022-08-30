WORLD OUTDOORS: Mississippi River primetime fishing is right around the corner

October is probably best known as either the beginning of archery deer season or duck season for most Illinois hunters.

But for Mississippi River fishermen, October means dropping temperatures and some of the best fishing all year long.

If you are a deer hunter and fisherman, then I would highly, highly suggest that you stay out of the woods during October, or at least the first three weeks, and spend your time on the river fishing. This time of year, walleye and bass fishing can be spectacular.

Recently my 11-year-old asked me to teach him how to walleye fish. I immediately thought of October wingdam fishing as the prime time to ignite his fishing passion. The beauty of October is that it is before basketball season, which will soon dominate my time commitments, the daylight is shorter, and the bite is usually quick.

If the weather does not cooperate and the river warms a bit, then the bass will likely be feeding on some of the main channel points and we will not have a “no catch” day. Once the river temperatures get into the 50s, I get excited about the potential for extraordinary fishing.

For walleye fishing, I tend to only fish artificial baits on wingdams because we are not out to fill the freezer. This time of year, we are looking for memorable-sized fish. Using a Dubuque rig, we tend to catch more fish over 20-inches than under, including some of those memorable 26-, 27-, 28-, or 29-inch fish. A Dubuque rig is a 3-way setup with a jig and plastic on the dropper, followed by a floating stickbait or crankbait on the trailing line. Typically, a floating stickbait is used, but under very low flows, a shad rap, husky jerk, or other diving bait can be used.

This setup is used in all the Illinois pools and will be effective all the way to LaCrosse, Wis. It should be used on wingdams, rock shelfs, closing dams, or anywhere else you suspect walleyes. There are guys that use this rig to fish bridge piling as well.

The beauty of the Mississippi River is you never know what you may find. A Dubuque rig will catch drum, catfish, smallmouth bass, white bass and hybrid striped bass, too.

But you do not have to limit yourself to this rig. If you like chasing largemouth, this can be an extraordinary time to throw a frog for some of the most exciting bites of the year. You can also chase bass out on the main channel, where square bills, walking baits, and swim jigs can give you back-to-back catches often. If you can find gizzard shad, work the edges of the school and the fish will be there. I believe my record is 16 consecutive casts catching a bass during one of the October warm-ups when the largemouth had piled up on shad.

The biggest inhibitor to many techniques this time of year is the grass coming down the river. Eel grass, also called water celery, tends to start breaking up in September and can cause huge rafts of weeds to foul up your lines, or your motor. This breakup continues nearly into winter, so learning how to work around it is a must.

A small trick that can keep your bait cleaner a little while longer is to attach a small split shot about 2 to 3 feet above your bait. This will catch some of the grass sliding down your line and maybe give you a few extra seconds of clean fishing. After a big wind or storm, fishing the main river can become unmanageable. This is when you should head to the backwaters for some topwater action. If you get too far into October, you will have duck hunters in the middle of your fishing areas, so be aware of that. A little common courtesy goes a long way for everyone trying to enjoy the river.

Fall is coming after another hot summer. Instead of getting into the deer stand and swatting mosquitoes, consider hitting the river and enjoying some of the best fishing of the year.