March begins the tailwater fishery below many of the Quad-Cities’ area locks and dams.

Depending on how Mother Nature acts the next few weeks, those tailwaters could be open all the way to LaCrosse, Wis. The fishery is usually dominated by walleye and sauger fishermen, with a few anglers sprinkled in chasing yellow perch and white bass.

However, the primary focus is usually catching fish that will become fillets for the freezer, preferably walleye and sauger. There will also be a few fishermen in these waters snagging for paddlefish, so expect a few heavy bent rods in the area.

There are several things you need to consider when heading out into this unique fishery. First and foremost, the river is still very cold and safety should always be your first consideration. If you are north of the Quad-Cities and there is pool ice, the water directly upstream of the lock and dam always presents risks. As the water warms and big winds begin to shift things around, the risk for significant ice to start coming through the dam increases. These chunks can be very dangerous while motoring around or even when you are vertically fishing.

Just like the iceberg that sunk the Titanic, most of the ice is below the surface and weighs significantly more than you think. Sometimes they don’t just glance off your boat. The momentum of the ice can push you and potentially tear the metal surface of your boat. In a bad circumstance, the 1/10th of an inch composing your aluminum hull may not be adequate when you are motoring around. So always keep an abundance of caution while moving around the river because many times those chunks of ice can be difficult to see.

Second, always wear your life jacket while fishing, especially during this season. The preference should be the traditional life jacket. One big reason is that they add more warmth than the inflatables. If you were to fall in the water, the shock of the temperature and the waterlogging of your clothes can make it nearly impossible to pull yourself back into the boat or pull the inflation cord. Each year I hear incidents of guys falling out of their boat, usually from simple things such as the seat post breaking or slipping on ice in the boat carpet. Things are going to happen, so be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Next, think about your personal warmth while out in the elements. Simple things like using a bait scoop to get a minnow out of the bucket, will extend your day and prevent your fingers and coat cuff from freezing up. This also helps when it comes time to bait the hook. Cold fingers make for poor bait hooking and lesser chances of a good hook set. When your fingers are frozen, you also don’t notice the hook point in your finger either, which is obviously a problem.

The Mississippi River tailwater fishery can be a ton of fun to fish and produce some great table fare. If you get the chance to experience it, make sure you prepare for the conditions and make it home safely afterward.