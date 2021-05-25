WORLD OUTDOORS: Moline wins state bass fishing title, Riverdale takes 4th

It was a great weekend on Carlyle Lake last weekend for the bass fishing squads from two local high schools who proved they could catch them on more than just the river.

The Moline High School bass fishing team — comprised of Bennett Glessner and Dustin Goderis — won another state title in Carlyle, Ill. The team from Riverdale High School — Michael Benoit, Evan Verbeckmoes, Brennan Franklin and Landon Dalaska — finished fourth.

After Day 1, the teams were in different positions. Moline had a five-fish limit of just over seven pounds and was in sixth place, almost six pounds behind the leaders from Christopher. Riverdale only bagged four fish that weighed under five pounds.

“We had found several areas that had a few fish, mainly males, moving in to spawn during pre-fishing, so we felt good about things to start Day 1,” said Moline coach Tim Albrecht.

“The water was warming and we had a hunch it might bring in some larger fish. We hit three spots to start. Dustin and Bennett fished hard and managed to put a small limit of males in the boat. Then we had some bad luck, losing a couple nicer fish we presumed to be females, but still ended the day with seven pounds.