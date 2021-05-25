WORLD OUTDOORS: Moline wins state bass fishing title, Riverdale takes 4th

It was a great weekend on Carlyle Lake last weekend for the bass fishing squads from two local high schools who proved they could catch them on more than just the river.
The Moline High School bass fishing team — comprised of Bennett Glessner and Dustin Goderis — won another state title in Carlyle, Ill. The team from Riverdale High School — Michael Benoit, Evan Verbeckmoes, Brennan Franklin and Landon Dalaska — finished fourth.
After Day 1, the teams were in different positions. Moline had a five-fish limit of just over seven pounds and was in sixth place, almost six pounds behind the leaders from Christopher. Riverdale only bagged four fish that weighed under five pounds.
“We had found several areas that had a few fish, mainly males, moving in to spawn during pre-fishing, so we felt good about things to start Day 1,” said Moline coach Tim Albrecht.
“The water was warming and we had a hunch it might bring in some larger fish. We hit three spots to start. Dustin and Bennett fished hard and managed to put a small limit of males in the boat. Then we had some bad luck, losing a couple nicer fish we presumed to be females, but still ended the day with seven pounds.
"The perfect storm happened with more fish moving to one of our banks overnight. It was cloudy, which helped the bite, too. Dustin and Bennett were close to perfect in execution on Day 2. Dustin caught a small keeper right away and then Bennett caught another. I could see that really gave them both confidence. Then Dustin hooked a 4-pounder and Bennett netted it. Dustin and Bennett were really fired up at that point. It was then I started to think that if the leaders stumbled a bit, we might have a chance. Over the next two hours they put a couple more keepers in the boat and then a 3-pounder to round out the limit, giving us around 13 pounds.”
Moline's five fish limit weighed in at 13 1/16 pounds. The Day 2 total was the best single-day total of the event. The Maroons finished with a total weight of 20 3/16 pounds.
“When the last team weighed, they needed seven pounds or so to win. When it was announced they had 6.5 pounds, we realized the nearly impossible thing had just happened," Albrecht said. "It was really pretty special, and crazy, how everything came together. To come from that far back to win made winning extra special.”
Albrecht also appreciated Riverdale's effort, which included a second-day total of 9.5 pounds, which was the third-best Saturday total. The Rams finished with 14.75 pounds.
“… And good job to Riverdale, who had a strong Day 2 finish and great tournament as well," said Albrecht. "I want to add, several teams showed a lot of sportsmanship, including Riverdale, congratulating our team after the weigh in. Of course, they all wanted to be standing on that podium, but took the time and effort to say nice job. As a teacher and a coach, that was great to see.”
Riverdale coach Jason Benoit was pleased with his team's effort.
“The team did an incredible job of staying focused on a very tough fishery," said Benoit. "We were able to establish a strong pattern during our pre-fishing. On Day 1, we were a little disappointed when the bites were harder to come by, but the kids stayed positive knowing the bite could come at any time, and they did with less than an hour to go.”
Day 2 went better as the team was able to get a limit earlier in the day, and then they focused on trying to get a couple of big bites. Their largest fish was caught by Dalaska around 2 p.m.
“Landon, Brennan and Michael worked hard to put themselves in contention. I couldn’t be more proud of them," said Benoit. "Congratulations to Moline on a great tournament too.”
Congratulations go to both schools and their teams for representing the Quad-Cities area so well.
These results likely would not have happened if not for the adults, teachers, and mentors, taking the time to get those kids out fishing at some point in their earlier life. Never underestimate the value of those opportunities of investing outdoor time in your children.
