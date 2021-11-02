WORLD OUTDOORS: Muskie Club donates fish structure for Lake Carlton

Seven members of the Mississippi Valley Chapter of Muskies Inc. met this past Saturday to build “Shelbyville Cubes” for additional habitat structures in Lake Carlton, which is just a short drive up Interstate 88 from the Quad-Cities.
Lake Carlton, in Morrison-Rockwood State Park, is one of the Quad-Cities area lakes that supports a population of muskie.
These cubes have been used in other Midwest waterbodies, including Lake Shelbyville, where they were essentially developed. The keys to successful cubes include usually setting them in relatively shallow water, 10 to 15 feet at most, where enough sunlight can penetrate the water so they support algae and other organic growth on its surfaces. In combination with other submerged plants, they can add complexity to a system.
Typically, these structures are used in lakes that contain little or no natural structure and used in clusters with brush or other woody debris in their center. The spaces inside allow fish to swim in or under the cribbing.
“We were able to build 10 cubes due to the efforts of the seven members, area fisheries biologist Dave Wyffels, and two park staff at Morrison-Rockwood State Park,” stated Mike Murrin, a chapter member. “We plan to do another 10 for Carlton next year and maybe look at other waters around the area that could use some help.”
The club has spent about $1,600 attempting to add habitat to our area waters in need. Those funds come from club dues and from proceeds of shows at the QCCA Expo Center. The club has about 35-40 members, as COVID-19 has reduced club numbers over the past two years, but that is not unique to just fishing clubs.
If you are interested in learning more about this muskie club, muskie fishing information on our local lakes, or maybe you would like to participate in one of their outings to Hayward or the Chippewa Flowage, you can attend their monthly meeting at the QCCA Expo Center on the second Wednesday each month at 7 p.m. These meetings are open to the public and can be a wealth of information for the fisherman who would like to learn more about one of the most elusive species of fish found in the Midwest.
Opportunity to learn about the Boundary Waters: Nahant Marsh Education Center, which is located at 4220 Wapello Ave. in Davenport, will be presenting two Boundary Waters Wilderness Programs on Friday from 8-9 a.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5-6 p.m.
Brian Ritter, Nahant Marsh executive director, will discuss the past, present and future of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) and the National Wilderness Preservation System. The BWCA, in Minnesota, was one of the first designated National Wilderness Areas in the country and is one of the largest in the lower 48 states. It is a great destination for getting deep in the woods, using human-powered transportation, and to enjoy the unspoiled wilderness that has had minimal development.
Registration is required for the event and there is a registration of fee of $5 for members, $10 for non-members. The morning program includes continental breakfast while the evening program includes snacks.
For more information or to register for the event, you can call the center at 563-336-3370 or register online at www.nahantmarsh.org.
