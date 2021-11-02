WORLD OUTDOORS: Muskie Club donates fish structure for Lake Carlton

The club has spent about $1,600 attempting to add habitat to our area waters in need. Those funds come from club dues and from proceeds of shows at the QCCA Expo Center. The club has about 35-40 members, as COVID-19 has reduced club numbers over the past two years, but that is not unique to just fishing clubs.

If you are interested in learning more about this muskie club, muskie fishing information on our local lakes, or maybe you would like to participate in one of their outings to Hayward or the Chippewa Flowage, you can attend their monthly meeting at the QCCA Expo Center on the second Wednesday each month at 7 p.m. These meetings are open to the public and can be a wealth of information for the fisherman who would like to learn more about one of the most elusive species of fish found in the Midwest.

Opportunity to learn about the Boundary Waters: Nahant Marsh Education Center, which is located at 4220 Wapello Ave. in Davenport, will be presenting two Boundary Waters Wilderness Programs on Friday from 8-9 a.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5-6 p.m.