WORLD OUTDOORS: Muskie fishing down south?

If I told you I was going muskie fishing and it was a six-hour drive to the lake, you probably would assume that we were heading to Spirit Lake or somewhere in northern Wisconsin.

Well, you would be wrong.

This muskie trip involves driving six hours south, to the southern end of Illinois to Lake Kinkaid, a 2,750-acre lake with 82 miles of shoreline.

I was fortunate to win a one-day guided muskie fishing trip with longtime muskie guide Walter Krause. He donated the trip to help the Southern Illinois University’s student unit of the Illinois American Fisheries Society. These donations go into a raffle at the annual meeting, where the proceeds go to support scholarships for students to conduct fisheries research.

It is a great way to help students and allow people from all over the state to see and experience other areas of Illinois. Around the Quad-Cities, we have several muskie lakes nearby including Lake George, Lost Grove Lake and Morrison-Rockwood State Park. So, driving 300 miles south to face off with the “fish of a thousand casts” seemed odd for this outdoorsman.

Lake Kinkaid is a beautiful lake that would remind you more of the north woods than a prairie pothole lake or reservoir. It is the water supply for the city of Murphysboro and has one of the best catch rates for a muskie lake anywhere in the country.

“Last year I averaged a fish every four hours we were out. This year has been much tougher with the cold weather early in the year and the lack of rain this month," said Krause. "It hasn’t rained here in 33 days, which is why the lake is down about 2 feet and the water is so clear.”

Krause said he was averaging closer to 16 hours per fish this year on days with clients. He does not include his personal fishing in those stats.

One of the key differences of fishing Lake Kinkaid compared to lakes in Wisconsin or Canada is that he stops fishing once the lake temperatures reach 80 degrees, or usually mid-June. He will return sometime in mid-September and then fish until the ice limits his access. He also talked about how last year he was able to catch a muskie in every month of the year, a first as far as he could tell from Muskie Hunter records. He spent some time on the Great Lakes over the summer to get those July & August fish, with the rest coming at Lake Kinkaid.

If you would like to experience a “Southern muskie,” call ahead early as one of the few positives of Covid shutdowns was that people got back outdoors.

“When Covid hit, I got extremely busy, which is a good thing," said Krause. "Most weeks I’m with clients five to seven days.”

One of the real pleasures of the trip was the opportunity to take my dad along to experience the day. I grew up listening to the stories of the Minnesota boundary waters from back in the 1960s and the infamous stories of fish that had gotten away, some of which could have been mistaken for fallen trees in the water. Twelve hours in the truck allowed for all those memories to rush back and be retold once more.

Take advantage of these resources throughout Illinois, Iowa, or anywhere across the Midwest. The time and jewels you find may be more than just the locations you explore, but the journey getting there and back.