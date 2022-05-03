WORLD OUTDOORS: New boating fire extinguisher rules need to be heeded

The U.S. Coast Guard issued a new regulation that began on April 20 for disposable fire extinguishers.

The new rule mandates a 12-year expiration date from the date of manufacture. Boaters can find the manufacture date stamped into the bottom of the bottle or near the UL label. This may have two or four digits; if it is two, as in 08, that means 2008.

Additionally, while the new regulation does not change the type (U.S. Coast Guard-rated) or quantity requirements, it does specify the minimum Underwriter Laboratory (UL) classification of extinguishers to be carried aboard certain vessels — depending on the boat’s model year.

This is the result of phasing out older “B-I” and “B-II” labels for newer “5-B,” “10-B” and “20-B” extinguisher classifications. The number in this new rating refers to the square feet the device is suitable to extinguish and not the exact weight of the chemical inside the bottle.

Vessels less than 26 feet and model year 2017 or older may continue to carry older, dated or undated “B-I” or “B-II” disposable extinguishers. However, when they are no longer serviceable or have reached 12 years of age since manufacture, they must be replaced with newer class “5-B” or greater extinguishers. Boats less than 26 feet and 2018 model year or newer must carry unexpired “5-B,” “10-B” or “20-B” fire extinguishers. Older “B-I” and “B-II” types do not meet the new requirements.

Many retailers today offer “10-B” class fire extinguishers, which may be a good choice as they exceed U.S. Coast Guard minimum carriage requirements for boats under 26 feet, while at the same time giving boaters more extinguishing coverage. For boats 26 feet or greater, there is a separate set of rules, and they should be reviewed on the US Coast Guard’s webpage www.uscgboating.org.

To be serviceable, a portable extinguisher must have a pressure gauge indicating an operable range, the lock pin should be firmly installed, have a clean discharge nozzle, and no significant corrosion or damage on the canister. Some more recently manufactured portable fire extinguishers may carry both old and new labeling, for example, having simultaneous “B-I” and “5-B” classifications.

Also, this is a good time to make sure your fire extinguishers are readily accessible. Burying them in the bottom of a compartment ensures they will be hard to reach when you need them the most. Mount them in an easily accessible area so they can be used in an emergency.

For more information on the new requirement, as well as frequently asked questions, go to www.uscgboating.org.

Free boating safety classes available: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will be offering two free boating safety education classes, May 7 and 14, at the Mississippi River Project Office near Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley. Each class runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to anyone 12 years of age or older. Completion of only one of these classes is needed for certification.

All boaters, both those new to boating as well as seasoned individuals looking to brush up on safe boating knowledge, are encouraged to take the course. No on-the-water experience is offered during the classroom-based course. Upon successful completion of the class and exam, participants will be issued an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Boat Safety Certification, which is honored in both Iowa and Illinois.

Pre-registration for the class is required. Space is limited and classes fill quickly. To register, contact the Mississippi River Visitor Center at 309-794-5338.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0