WORLD OUTDOORS: Observations from a local full-time taxidermist

With both Illinois and Iowa deer seasons in full swing, hunters are chasing some legendary area animals.

When that magical moment occurs, it is best to know how to preserve that animal beforehand, along with those memories. This is a step many hunters fail to plan for.

“One of the biggest things I see is a lot of neck meat left in the hide, which is a real waste,” stated Mike Meyer, a full-time taxidermist from Goose Lake, Iowa.

His clients are typically split 50/50 between Iowa and Illinois, and his reputation as one of the best taxidermists in the Quad-Cities area is even more widespread.

When I was fortunate to have that moment last fall and was looking for the highest quality work, I received a plethora of recommendations, but Meyer seemed to come out on top. He prepares 100-plus whitetail mounts each year, with the majority of his clients living within a 100-mile radius of Goose Lake. The day I dropped off my deer, the next client was from Galesburg, having driven 90 minutes to drop off his near 200-inch buck.

We discussed the biggest issues he observes each year, with the hope that this article might alleviate some problems for him or any other taxidermist and give you the highest quality mount for your memories.