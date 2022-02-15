WORLD OUTDOORS: Outdoor Show professional angler breakfast planned

A number of opportunities exist for locals to rub elbows with some of the best outdoorsmen at this weekend's QCCA Outdoor Show in Rock Island.

Tickets are on sale for the Eat with the Pros breakfast, held at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rock Island. The event takes place this Saturday from 7-9 a.m., prior to the opening of the Outdoor Show at the QCCA. Each ticket is good for one child younger than 17 and one adult for admission to both the breakfast and the Outdoor Show later that morning.

The Outdoor Show runs Thursday (4-8 p.m.), Friday (noon-8 pm), Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 pm), and Sunday (10 a.m to 4 p.m.), with admission $8 for adults, $1 for kids 6-15 and free for children younger than 6.

During the breakfast, adults and children will be seated at a table with one of the professional anglers who has come to the QCCA Outdoor Show or with an experienced area fisherman.

Following breakfast, the professionals will have a panel discussion to answer any questions the participants at the breakfast may have. This might be that opportunity to find out the tricks and tips to catching the big fish in our area, or across the country. It is also a great time to learn about what it takes to have a career in the outdoors and what has made these different fishermen successful in developing their careers. While it may be hard to get the kiddos out of bed on a Saturday morning, they rarely leave disappointed from the event.

For more information or to reserve your tickets, call 563-370-5298. Tickets are limited, but are still available at this time.

The Outdoor Show will feature guest speakers Jim Crowley and Jeff Faulkenberry, both of whom will be at the Saturday morning breakfast. Crowley is probably best known from his Jim Crowley Outdoors Programs and has been a longtime speaker at the QCCA Outdoor Show. He is from central Illinois and spends a lot of time on the water and in the fields of Illinois and the rest of the Midwest. Jeff is best known for his angling and guiding skills on Missouri Lakes and has been known to talk about crappie fishing in past events.

In addition to the seminars, many of our local vendors will be showcasing some of the best deals of the year on fishing tackle. According to show coordinator Rob Junker, there are several new vendors showcasing products including scopes and ammunition. This has not been the case in past years of the show. In addition to the new products, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, US Army Corps of Engineers and other conservation-oriented groups will be there to answer questions you may have about the outdoors, new rules, or maybe just a good spot to take the child fishing from an easily accessible shoreline.

As always, there will be kids’ activities in the north hall. This area is a safe and warm place to introduce them to several outdoor disciplines. Be careful, though, it might spark an interest in shooting or archery and there are lots of opportunities back in the main hall for them to get outfitted for their new adventures.

