This past weekend’s weather brought rain and snow to many around the Quad-Cities.

Fortunately, most of our area only received six or fewer inches of white stuff, but it still impacted youth turkey season for the Illinois youth locally. Illinois’ youth season is two weeks earlier than in Iowa and it tends to include inclement weather each year.

Understandably, many QC area young hunters decided to stay in bed Saturday as the snow continued to fall at first light. The wet, heavy snow made conditions miserable, at best, for those that chose to brave the conditions. From the reports I heard, many of the birds were smarter than the hunters as they stayed in the trees until mid-morning while the snow continued to fall.

For this dad and young hunter, Saturday was a “return to bed” morning as the National Weather Service was still predicting 6 - 9 inches in our neighborhood at 4:30 that morning.

Day 2 of the four-day season started with cold, but moderate winds. After driving a half hour to the farm, checking the field to make sure the ground was frozen enough to drive on it, we drove the first ¼ mile back before parking. As soon as the truck was shut off, the sleet began, which kept switching back and forth to snow. Having to make the call as dad, I decided to take our chances in a see-through blind I had set up a few days prior. I assumed it would be dry there.

To our surprise, the heavy snows had collapsed the pop-up box blind. As the snow beat down on us, I cleaned what felt like a hundred pounds of snow off the blind. After popping it back up, we got everything inside and proceeded to get dry after setting up a half-dozen decoys.

After finally sitting down, the loudest sound I could hear was the nasally snores of the 12-year-old boy sitting next to me. I let him sleep in the darkness as the rain pounded on the blind. The sound of a gobble quickly woke the boy from his slumber and reassured his dad. I saw a lot of fresh turkey prints in the snow surrounding the blind but had no idea when those tracks were made. I had enough snacks to last the 6 hours we were allowed to hunt, but was really hoping for a quick morning.

The efforts paid off.

At first light an army of hen turkeys responded to some light yelps and around 25 turkeys ultimately surrounded the blind.

Unfortunately for my son, there was no clear shot at the two big gobblers that accompanied them across the field. Adrenaline and some disappointment followed, but it would not last long.

Minutes after that, they migrated down the corn rows, a group of jakes (young male turkeys) snuck in behind us and let off a short gobble that shook us to our core. As we got turned around, three mature gobblers joined the group of jakes as they fought each other for dominance. The three gobblers rushed my jake decoy and one would later fill his tag. Even after the gunshot, the other two continued fighting the decoy and dead bird, all within 15 feet of the blind.

Even with the hunt over, the fabulous show these turkeys provided continued for another 15 minutes. At that point, it was time to get out while the field was clear, and dream of another youth season, but hopefully with nicer weather.