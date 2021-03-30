WORLD OUTDOORS: Pheasants Forever conducts prescribed burn program

It could also help grow the number of wildlife in the area, too.

“I was in that tree stand over there during deer season, and this rooster (pheasant) flew in on top of the snow and he started wandering around," said Al Kruse, Pheasants Forever member and the landowner of the grassland being burned. "All of a sudden, swoop, and he was gone. He went down underneath this tall grass and he was gone for the night. The animals love this tall grass, and if you don’t have the habitat, they won’t come.”

Events like this are rarely all work, however, as Mrs. Kruse made sure that no one went away without an opportunity for some brownies, which my 10-year-old son took full advantage of.

The Rock Island/Henry County chapter of Pheasants Forever is hoping to begin meeting more regularly as restrictions loosen this spring, according to James.

“Fun events like this help everyone remember why volunteers are so important to creating and managing habitat," he said. "We can make a difference by stimulating more grasses and wildflowers for pheasants, pollinators and other animals that thrive on these habitats. This also ensures the health of our soil, clean water, and an overall healthy landscape. A carefully done prescribed burn is vital to an ecosystem like this one here, and we want to make a difference.”

