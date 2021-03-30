WORLD OUTDOORS: Pheasants Forever conducts prescribed burn program

Twenty-five Illinois City firefighters, Pheasants Forever members, and volunteers came together Sunday afternoon to conduct a prescribed burn on an 11-acre grassland tract just south of Illinois City.
The event was open to the public, and many volunteers, including a few firefighters, were participating in a prescribed burn for the first time.
It is an important process for a healthy ecosystem.
“Burning, historically, is a natural process to rejuvenate and maintain the health of grassland and other ecosystems," said Scott James, a private lands biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service out of Moline. "If we are careful and do controlled prescribed burns, during favorable conditions, we can achieve the results to enhance grasslands like this one today.”
The event started with instructions and a safety talk, just like any job worksite. The volunteers were surveyed to see who had burning experience, and two teams were proportioned appropriately. Like any job, safety is always priority, and having the Illinois City Fire Department involved in the event helped calm everyone that afternoon.
Prescribed burns are never to be taken lightly, but having 25 volunteers made the process swift, efficient and significantly safer as extra eyes were always scanning any potential problem areas. As COVID-19 continues to lessen its grip on our lives, one can only hope that these types of events, and the positive results that come from them, will continue to grow in numbers.
It could also help grow the number of wildlife in the area, too.
“I was in that tree stand over there during deer season, and this rooster (pheasant) flew in on top of the snow and he started wandering around," said Al Kruse, Pheasants Forever member and the landowner of the grassland being burned. "All of a sudden, swoop, and he was gone. He went down underneath this tall grass and he was gone for the night. The animals love this tall grass, and if you don’t have the habitat, they won’t come.”
Events like this are rarely all work, however, as Mrs. Kruse made sure that no one went away without an opportunity for some brownies, which my 10-year-old son took full advantage of.
The Rock Island/Henry County chapter of Pheasants Forever is hoping to begin meeting more regularly as restrictions loosen this spring, according to James.
“Fun events like this help everyone remember why volunteers are so important to creating and managing habitat," he said. "We can make a difference by stimulating more grasses and wildflowers for pheasants, pollinators and other animals that thrive on these habitats. This also ensures the health of our soil, clean water, and an overall healthy landscape. A carefully done prescribed burn is vital to an ecosystem like this one here, and we want to make a difference.”