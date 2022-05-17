WORLD OUTDOORS: Plan your June fishing opportunities

If you are the type of person who needs to plan several weeks ahead in order to find some type of relaxing weekend, then now is the time to schedule that fishing trip, and if you plan it right, you might not even need a license.

Iowa will have its free fishing weekend June 3-5, but this is only for Iowa residents. Residents and non-residents under the age of 16 are able to fish year-round without a license, so getting those kids out to the waters is super easy. This is true in both Iowa and Illinois for kids under 16. Illinois will have its free fishing weekend on Father’s Day weekend, June 17–20. You also do not need salmon or inland trout stamps that weekend in Illinois.

If you would prefer to take your child to an organized event, then there are two fishing events coming up — on June 4 and 11.

First, the Moline Conservation Club will have its annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, June 4, at the Riverside Park Lagoon in Moline. This event is for kids ages 5-15 and prizes will be awarded for the top 3 big fish caught that day for both boys and girls. The kids need to bring their favorite poles and baits since this is a fishing rodeo! You can register for the event that morning before the 8 a.m. start.

The event is hosted by the Moline Conservation Club, Crime Stoppers and 2nd Alarmers. There are always numerous volunteers there to support this event, so even if you don’t know the best way to catch fish, one of the many volunteers will be available to give you some sound advice. Finally, the event is capped off with lunch, provided by Modern Woodmen, and an awards ceremony for the kids. Having participated in this event with my own kids, it is a short but fun morning.

Second, on June 11 at the Rock Island Conservation Club, there will be a fishing clinic geared more toward learning the basics of fishing, along with some angling time at the end of the clinic. The event is open to area youth ages 5–15, but you will need to pre-register as there are limited slots available. Check-in time is from 7 to 8 a.m. at the Rock Island Conservation Club. Participants will be provided with the use of a rod/reel, bait and tackle while they are at the event.

The clinic will have different stations where children will learn about fish and aquatic life identification, rules and regulations, fishing ethics, water safety, rod/reel types and casting practice, baits and hooks, some tactics for catching fish, and the all-important, how to clean and cook the fish you have caught.

This event is a great way for that young angler to get hands-on training from some the better anglers in the Quad-Cities area. Rich Ehen, one of the instructors at the event, could probably catch a crappie out of an old boot if given a little time.

To register for the event, you can download a form off the Rock Island Conservation Club website, or visit K&K Hardware in Bettendorf, or Croegaert’s Outdoors in Rock Island, to pick up a registration form. It is a first come/first serve registration, so do not wait until the last minute to register.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

