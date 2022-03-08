WORLD OUTDOORS: Planning your extended outdoor adventure now can save $$$$$

In case you have not noticed, everything is getting significantly more expensive and it is happening quickly.

It does not take long to spend a $100 at the gas pump when you have a truck and boat to fill up before hitting the river.

Be that as it may, spending time outdoors is one of those things that can give you a ton of value at very little cost. This was confirmed by the significant increases in fishing license sales for both Illinois and Iowa when the pandemic hit. Social distancing and extra time allowed people — many for the first time — to explore the outdoor areas around us.

For those who are new to the outdoors, as well as those with more experience, here are a few tips to save, whether fuel is $2 a gallon like last spring, or $6 as many of the analysts are predicting.

If you are planning on a couple-day trip, or even a multi-week adventure, checking out lodging options in advance can save you considerable money. Any available state park camping was booked solid for two years during the pandemic, and I would assume it will be again this year. If you are considering a camping spot, reserve them as soon as possible. Usually, an internet review of the location can give you the particular pros and cons of the place, including what to do in inclement weather. When you are booking that far out, you need to consider what life will be like camping in mud for several days in a row.

If you are not the camping type, and I fall into that category now, you can look at cabins or one of the home rental sites online. This is my go-to now as we have used them for our summer vacations every year since 2017. They usually allow you to book well in advance, too. We have already reserved a home in Florida for July 2023, just as an example.

Booking out that far in advance allows you to get some spectacular deals as housing rates tend to rise once their bookings fill up. The lake home in Michigan we rented with another family in 2020 was half price because we booked it in 2019. It was cheaper than a hotel, and this was a 5-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot house with a private beach! While this may not work for your 2022 summer, you might want to think ahead to 2023 now.

The one snag to be aware of is to review the cancellation policies to minimize your risk on any property you consider. Most are 14 or 30 days prior to check-in, so make sure you verify that. Some properties have 90-day or no cancellation policies. These should be avoided when booking out a year in advance.

Next, make sure you consider the meals in your calculations. Having the facilities to cook your own meals on these excursions will save you hundreds of dollars even on a short trip. If you are going to places like a Yellowstone Park, Table Rock Lake, or even Galena, know that the vendors are waiting for tourists to come and spend their money! Meals will be expensive, and if you are taking the family, be prepared for sticker shock. A trip to the grocery store and a cooler is a great alternative to crowded venues.

When you take the time to sit and eat while in the outdoors, you may find that the entertainment from the local wildlife is better than anything you can watch or experience in civilization.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

