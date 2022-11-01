WORLD OUTDOORS: Potential Illinois and IGFA Sturgeon world record caught in the QC

Catching a state-record fish is about as likely as getting struck by lightning.

Now, what would you think if I told you this was the third state record, and likely new International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world record fish, caught in less than a year, all by the same family?

About the only thing you can say is these guys know what they are doing.

Last fall, Troy Gustafson, Port Byron, broke the sturgeon record on Nov. 16th. His uncle Marty broke that a few weeks later while they were fishing together. That record stood until this October when Troy’s son, Kashten, age 8, was manning the poles, even though it was a little past his bedtime. Uncle Marty was in the boat this time, too.

The family live-streams many of their fishing trips via their Facebook page Team Catfishing Adventures, and when the tower signals do not allow, still record the fishing with cameras. Kashten was reeling up a nice fish when another rod went slack. After dad netted the first one, Kashten reeled down on the other rod and shouted, “It’s a big one!”

As he got the “big one” to the boat and Troy netted it, they realized just how big the fish was. The anglers were fishing at night, so you do not always have a feeling for the size of the fish until it is in hand.

Troy took a quick weight with his digital scale, and it read 12 pounds! This was the fish they were looking for and it was the 8-year-old's to brag about. The anglers kept the sturgeon in the livewell and got it to a certified scale the next morning. It officially weighed 11-pounds, 13-ounces. Unfortunately, the fish relieved itself all over Troy between the livewell and the scale, likely losing those couple ounces.

I asked Kashten what he could teach his dad about fishing now that he had caught a bigger sturgeon than his dad. He gave me several suggestions.

“I think he needs more patience,” he said in a very serious manner. “These are also a lot more fun to catch. Flathead catfish are too hard and take too long to catch. They take about two hours, and I get bored.”

As you can imagine, a very excited 8-year-old had a lot of advice for everyone, on a multitude of subjects, but one story rang out over all the random thoughts that were shared with me as we gazed at the record fish in the livewell.

“We are going to put it back so someday when I am a grandpa I can go back and catch it again. It’ll be a hundred pounds by then.”

It is comments like this that keep parents motivated to take their kids fishing and letting them dream about the "next one" that the river may grace them with. In all reality, though, we all have a little boy or girl in us when we go fishing. It's that dream of the big one that keeps up going.

Kashten’s fish should be the new Illinois state record, and the new IGFA world record as soon as all the paperwork is certified. Like most 8-year-olds, his imagination and energy were off the charts as we talked. His next big anticipation is the plaque he will receive as a record holder.

Ironically, he was disappointed this past week as his dad’s plaque arrived for the record catch last fall, which he assumed would be his. Oh, the patience needed at 8 years old.