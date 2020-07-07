WORLD OUTDOORS: Protecting ourselves and the fisheries in a summer heat wave

Summer has brought blazing heat and the Mississippi River is also seeing the effects of the hot temperatures.

If you are going to take advantage of the sunny, warm days — and there should be plenty as the heat is forecast to stick around for several weeks — by going out fishing, consider these pieces of advice that will make you, and the fish, happier in the long run.

First, listen to your mother! She would have told you to keep a cooler with drinking water in the boat to avoid dehydration. Soda and alcohol will only exacerbate the problem so avoid them during this extreme heat. One trick is to freeze water bottles and put them in your livewell. It will help keep any fish you harvest cooler, and the livewell water will slowly melt those bottles, giving you freezing cold drinking water all day.

Next, make sure you have a good hat and sunglasses, and even consider using a face covering and gloves. These items not only will protect you from direct sunlight but also work well to cool you. By wetting those items, you increase your evaporation levels and ultimately cool your body more effectively than without them.