WORLD OUTDOORS: Protecting ourselves and the fisheries in a summer heat wave

Summer has brought blazing heat and the Mississippi River is also seeing the effects of the hot temperatures.
If you are going to take advantage of the sunny, warm days — and there should be plenty as the heat is forecast to stick around for several weeks — by going out fishing, consider these pieces of advice that will make you, and the fish, happier in the long run.
First, listen to your mother! She would have told you to keep a cooler with drinking water in the boat to avoid dehydration. Soda and alcohol will only exacerbate the problem so avoid them during this extreme heat. One trick is to freeze water bottles and put them in your livewell. It will help keep any fish you harvest cooler, and the livewell water will slowly melt those bottles, giving you freezing cold drinking water all day.
Next, make sure you have a good hat and sunglasses, and even consider using a face covering and gloves. These items not only will protect you from direct sunlight but also work well to cool you. By wetting those items, you increase your evaporation levels and ultimately cool your body more effectively than without them.
Finally, think about the fish you are trying to catch during this heat. The Mississippi River Valley region is going to be in the mid- to upper-80s, which can be a very stressful temperature for many species of fish, but particularly for northern pike, walleye, perch and several non-game species. Smaller panfish and channel catfish tend to handle the warmer temperatures better than the previously mentioned species.
Also, larger fish are usually impacted more by thermal stress than smaller fish, so if you are targeting fish from our world class walleye fishery on the river, consider giving it a break when the water temperatures are this high.
These fish will still be feeding vigorously as their metabolisms are sky high; however, the stress of angling can be a killer, especially on the larger fish. In any kind of fishing, even catch-and-release, there is a level of mortality depending on species, bait types, and the angler’s handling of the fish. When you add in very hot water temperatures to the mix, those numbers can jump considerably.
For example, in 2012 when we had a long heat spell similar to what is being forecast, there were a fair number of dead “slot-sized” walleyes floating down the river in Pool 14. Slot fish are walleyes between 20 and 27 inches, which must be released immediately to comply with the current fishing regulations on both sides of the Mississippi River.
These fish appeared to be in good condition, but were dead nonetheless. The most likely candidate was angling mortality even though the anglers did everything to protect the fish under the regulations. I saw one of these walleyes already on Monday while out on the Mississippi River.
If you are fishing in our area ponds or lakes, temperatures in those waters can reach or exceed 90 degrees in certain situations. At that point, nearly all of our area fish species are going to be stressed at some level. Therefore, consider using those resources for a couple good meals compared to throwing them back.
However, do not mistake these conditions as an excuse to circumnavigate fishing regulations. While nature rarely wastes resources, because the turtles and raccoons appreciate the easy meals, it is probably better to give the fishery a small reprieve while it fights though the summer heat.
