WORLD OUTDOORS: QC area hosts B.A.S.S. regional championship

The Quad-Cities area hosted the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional, conducted in Pools 13, 14 and 15 of the Mississippi River, this past week as we were going into the 4th of July weekend.

The event brought 180 anglers from nine states to our waters to compete for the opportunity to compete in the B.A.S.S. National Championship this November in Alabama.

While nearly all the anglers were from out of town, one local, Tanner Bock of Davenport, did qualify for the event and he made his presence felt in the Day 1 standings.

Tanner brought a five-fish bag of 14 pounds, 7 ounces to the scales and had the Day 1 lead after all anglers had weighed. His bag included a nice 4 1/2-pounder, which gave him a 4-ounce lead over second place and nearly a pound lead over third with two more days of competition left. While the next two days proved more difficult, Bock did catch enough fish to win the Iowa state group and advance to the national championship event.

River conditions and wind kept the anglers off balance the entire event, but one angler pieced together three days of solid fishing to secure the victory. Steve Lee of Minneapolis won the event by a margin of nearly three pounds. He fished a technique that usually is not as impacted by water level changes compared to weed fishing.

Lee fished the north end of Pool 14 for the most part, pitching and flipping submerged wood. He concentrated on wood that was located on the front sides of islands below lock and dam 13, as well as some eelgrass patches south of Clinton. The key to his success was “picking apart” the log jams and being thorough. This helped him find his larger fish.

Lee mostly used a green pumpkin Zoom tube rigged on 3/16- or 1/8-ounce sinker. He threw his Texas rig on a 7-11 St. Croix heavy flipping stick paired with Daiwa reels and 20-pound Gamma fluorocarbon line. For Quad-Cities anglers, this setup probably sounds pretty familiar. In events like this, many times an angler from out of town will fish in a way that none of the local anglers do and find fish that we do not. Well, this was not the case for this tournament.

Lee said he was surprised that no one else was fishing the same stuff he was, and he never had to fight for his spot.

One truth of river fishing is that fish will continue to move when conditions are changing, and he was definitely a benefactor of that truth. While many anglers were complaining about fishing conditions changing, the “wood fish,” while difficult to land at times, were the ticket to a regional championship and the opportunity to get to the National Championship. Having caught multiple 4-pound fish on shallow water wood, it would be difficult to argue with him about that. In addition to his ticket to the national event, Lee won $5,000 for the first-place finish, $500 for big bass and $500 in contingency prizes.

While this was the first time B.A.S.S. Nation has held an event in Pools 13-15, it is safe to say the Quad-Cities' hospitality, first-class fishing and support from the community will draw them back in the future.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

