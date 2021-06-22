WORLD OUTDOORS: QC fishing clinic prepares new anglers

The first Rock Island Conservation Club Free Fishing Clinic began a new tradition by training youth to become expert anglers in the Quad-Cities area.
Unlike most kids fishing derbies, this event focused on training the children on how to be a successful angler prior to going fishing. A multitude of volunteers came out, including an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Officer, to train these new anglers about everything from gear, safety, knot tying, choosing lines and fish care.
“We had 27 new anglers, all intrigued to learn,” stated Rich Ehen, organizer of the event. “I just want to thank the event committee, all the volunteers and sponsors for their support of the event and the kids that learned the skills they can use the rest of their lives, fishing around the Quad-Cities or wherever their lives may take them.”
Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.
With over a dozen volunteers and nearly 15 sponsors, the event was strongly supported by the community, which bodes well for the future of the outdoors in our area.
Nature event at Illinwek Park: Celebrate biodiversity at the 6th annual BioBlitz, held at Illiniwek Forest Preserve this week from 2 p.m. on Friday to 2 p.m. on Saturday. A BioBlitz is an intensive survey of as many species as possible within a specified area during a 24-hour period. This is a rare opportunity to join over 40 scientists and naturalists from around the region as they survey mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, plants, insects, and much more.
Much of this event is open to the public, with activities beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Going Native, conducted by Niabi Zoo, followed by Birds of Prey, conducted by the Iowa Raptor Center at 7:30 p.m., Owl Prowl and Frog Night Hike, as well as a Dusk Bugs and Blacklight event at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday is a Bird Hike (9:30 a.m.), Nature Hike & Insect Scavenger Hunt (10:30 a.m.), Birds of Prey conducted by Iowa Raptor Center (11:15 a.m.), Acoustic Bat Detection Program and Analysis conducted (11:45 a.m.), Freshwater Mussels (12:15 p.m.), Native Furbearers (12:45 p.m.) and Ferns of Iowa and Illinois (1:15 p.m.).
There will also be booths at base camp on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several groups, including Nahant Marsh, Niabi Zoo, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Guardians of the Prairie and Forest will have interactive booths for all ages to enjoy.
Illinois duck blind drawings announced: The Illinois DNR has announced when and where the annual duck blind draws will occur for our area waters. Here are most of the waters in or around the Quad-Cities area that our area citizens use. The ILDNR website has the statewide list available if your water is missing. To participate, you must have a 2020 or 2021 license and Illinois waterfowl stamp. You must register in person, but you no longer need to have your FOID card with you in order to register.
SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021 (Blinds allocated for one year)
• Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Harry Oppold Marina, on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021 (Blinds allocated for two years)
• Mississippi River Pool 16: Registration 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.
• Mississippi River Pool 17: Registration 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at New Boston City Park.
• Mississippi River Pool 18: Registration 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Big River State Forest site office, eight miles north of Oquawka on the Oquawka-Keithsburg blacktop.
