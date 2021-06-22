WORLD OUTDOORS: QC fishing clinic prepares new anglers

The first Rock Island Conservation Club Free Fishing Clinic began a new tradition by training youth to become expert anglers in the Quad-Cities area.

Unlike most kids fishing derbies, this event focused on training the children on how to be a successful angler prior to going fishing. A multitude of volunteers came out, including an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Officer, to train these new anglers about everything from gear, safety, knot tying, choosing lines and fish care.

“We had 27 new anglers, all intrigued to learn,” stated Rich Ehen, organizer of the event. “I just want to thank the event committee, all the volunteers and sponsors for their support of the event and the kids that learned the skills they can use the rest of their lives, fishing around the Quad-Cities or wherever their lives may take them.”

Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.

With over a dozen volunteers and nearly 15 sponsors, the event was strongly supported by the community, which bodes well for the future of the outdoors in our area.