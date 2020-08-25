WORLD OUTDOORS: QC vets take a day to fish at the QCCA wetland

Last Tuesday morning was a cool morning to cast a line, but several Quad-City area veterans did just that at the Quad Cities Conservation Alliance (QCCA) wetland and research center.
This was supposed to be the maiden voyage of the new 24-foot pontoon boat, which has been modified to allow people with physical disabilities the chance to get out fishing. However, the lack of rain over the past month had exposed a sand bar in the channel, making it difficult for participants to board the pontoon and make it over to the main lake.
“The boat itself is from the Tracker division of Bass Pro Shop and it was down at Disney World. The map of the lake is still on the steering wheel. Families could rent these pontoons and take them around the lake. We were looking for a boat for the wetland and contacted Ted’s Boatarama to look for one to either purchase or build to our need. This boat was there for a year and then the people from Bass Pro Shop, Ted’s Boatarama, and Disney World all contributed to make this a donation to the QCCA,” stated Dick Riddell, president of the QCCA.
The boat has been modified to accommodate as many as six wheelchairs or walkers, allowing those with disabilities to successfully use the pontoon.
“Primarily we see this being used for veterans, disabled veterans, adults or children, all in an effort to take them out on the water, experience the wetland and learn a little about the outdoors," Riddell added." We are all about three things. First, to conserve the wetland as best as we can. Second, we want to restore the wetland and the area around it. Finally, we want to use it as an educational platform."
The QCCA wetland is a great example of a “working wetland” as it is able to absorb the rainfall events and slowly release the water back into our area waterways. This mechanism has been studied by students and professors from Western Illinois University over the past few years. Multiple groups have used the facility to introduce students to the outdoors, with nature walks, fishing opportunities, and maybe a quick trip around the lake in a kayak. Even high school outdoor groups have used the facility as a learning tool.
The fishing was pretty good for the vets, but the stories were the highlight for myself as I learned more about the lives of the veterans that were there. As society continues to clash in the heightened political season, we should all take a moment and remember the sacrifices these individuals endured to ensure all of us a free and open dialogue, regardless of our feelings and opinions. The depth of the sacrifices will likely never be understood, but the least we can do is give a little of our time now to return some of the gratitude.
Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department’s youth fishing derby canceled: The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department & Mounted Patrol Youth Fishing Derby, scheduled for Sept. 5 at Morrison-Rockwood State Park, has been canceled for the first time in over 40 years. Because of the coronavirus requirements, it was determined that the event could not occur while maintaining safety protocols. The organizers are already looking forward to the 2021 event.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!