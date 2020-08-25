WORLD OUTDOORS: QC vets take a day to fish at the QCCA wetland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last Tuesday morning was a cool morning to cast a line, but several Quad-City area veterans did just that at the Quad Cities Conservation Alliance (QCCA) wetland and research center.

This was supposed to be the maiden voyage of the new 24-foot pontoon boat, which has been modified to allow people with physical disabilities the chance to get out fishing. However, the lack of rain over the past month had exposed a sand bar in the channel, making it difficult for participants to board the pontoon and make it over to the main lake.

“The boat itself is from the Tracker division of Bass Pro Shop and it was down at Disney World. The map of the lake is still on the steering wheel. Families could rent these pontoons and take them around the lake. We were looking for a boat for the wetland and contacted Ted’s Boatarama to look for one to either purchase or build to our need. This boat was there for a year and then the people from Bass Pro Shop, Ted’s Boatarama, and Disney World all contributed to make this a donation to the QCCA,” stated Dick Riddell, president of the QCCA.

The boat has been modified to accommodate as many as six wheelchairs or walkers, allowing those with disabilities to successfully use the pontoon.