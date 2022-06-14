WORLD OUTDOORS: QCCA Wetland and Pond Expo returns

The QCCA wetland will be the site of an environmental technology and products demonstration this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The QCCA wetland is located at 606 Woods Road (163rd Street North), East Moline, just off Route 5 and 92 across from the FedEx Center. There will be multiple demonstrations of equipment to keep your pond clean, a working bio-reactor model from the University of Illinois, ultrasonic algae control systems and other useful tools.
In addition, David Wyffels, Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist, will be conducting a pond management session and will likely be available for questions.
For additional information contact Dick Riddell, executive director of the Wetlands Center, at d.riddell@mchsi.com or you can call him at 309-737-9550.
Algae blooms potentially on the rise: With water temperatures beginning to rise, the Illinois EPA and Department of Public Health are reminding people to use caution in area waterways when harmful algal (cyanobacteria) blooms are possible.
Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of cyanobacteria is referred to as a bloom. While most blooms are harmless, some produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.
When a bloom producing toxins has been confirmed, local officials are advised to post appropriate signage to warn residents to avoid contact with those affected waters. However, not all blooms are reported. Therefore, residents are advised to avoid contact with water that looks like it has spilled green or blue-green paint; has surface scums, mats, or films; has a blue or green crust at the shoreline; is discolored or has green-colored streaks; or has greenish globs suspended in the water below the surface. These could all be potential blue-green algae blooms.
Residents or local officials who suspect a cyanobacteria bloom may report the bloom to the Illinois EPA, which recently released a new Bloom Report Form Application, which is only accessible online through their website.
Young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of adverse health effects attributable to algal toxins. Individuals are most often exposed to algal toxins while swimming or participating in other recreational activities in and on the water.
The most common routes of exposure are direct skin contact, ingestion of contaminated water, or inhalation of water droplets in the air (e.g., while water skiing or tubing). Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins include rash, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. More severe symptoms may result from longer or greater amounts of exposure. If you are concerned you have symptoms that are a result of exposure to algal toxins, contact your health care provider or call the Illinois Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.
Residents are also advised to keep pets out of water that may contain cyanobacteria. Do not allow pets to drink from the water or lick their fur after swimming in water containing a cyanobacteria bloom. Residents and pets that have contact with cyanobacteria should rinse with clean water as soon as possible.
For additional information about harmful algal blooms, please visit the Illinois EPA Harmful Algal Bloom website.
Despite the "no trespassing" sign, QCCA members frequently find discarded beer containers and the charred remains of small fires in the area. Damage from all-terrain vehicles also is a problem.
Limestone for the parking and shelter area is ready to be spread out at the QCCA Wetland Center. The rock was donated by McCarthy Improvement. Also making donations to the center are BWC Excavating, Ted's Boatarama, Mid-American Sales and Durham Remodeling.
The invasive reed phragmites australis has choked out all other plants in certain areas of the wetlands. Here the reed is growing on an island that should have a beach, but the reed eliminates that, growing out into the water. The phragmites australis also has blocked the path for members of the QCCA to get to the windmill to do work. Hacking a way to the windmill is among their priorities.
QCCA member Ralph Dickinson works to clear a path at the Wetland Center so scientist volunteers and the general public will have an easier time getting around during the Bio-Blitz on Friday and Saturday.
The QCCA Wetlands area on 172nd Street in East Moline, Illinois Wednesday, July 15, 2015.
QCCA vice president Dick Riddell is proud that the wetlands' four lakes provide good fishing. At present, they have a healthy predator-prey balance, he said.
Dick Riddell, vice president of the Quad-City Conservation Alliance, shows off the organization’s Wetland Center in East Moline and talks about the work that needs to be done to manage it.
Bio-blitz
The common milkweed attracts monarch butterflies and provides food for their larvae, or caterpillars.
Pretty, but invasive. Left unchecked, the purple loosestrife plant can take over wet areas.
Bat boxes have been installed at the QCCA Wetland Center in East Moline.
Wood duck boxes have been installed at the QCCA Wetland Center.
QCCA member Ralph Dickinson works to clear a path at the Wetland Center so scientist volunteers and the general public will have an easier time getting around during the Bio-Blitz on Friday and Saturday.
