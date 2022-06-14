WORLD OUTDOORS: QCCA Wetland and Pond Expo returns

The QCCA wetland will be the site of an environmental technology and products demonstration this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The QCCA wetland is located at 606 Woods Road (163rd Street North), East Moline, just off Route 5 and 92 across from the FedEx Center. There will be multiple demonstrations of equipment to keep your pond clean, a working bio-reactor model from the University of Illinois, ultrasonic algae control systems and other useful tools.

In addition, David Wyffels, Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist, will be conducting a pond management session and will likely be available for questions.

For additional information contact Dick Riddell, executive director of the Wetlands Center, at d.riddell@mchsi.com or you can call him at 309-737-9550.

Algae blooms potentially on the rise: With water temperatures beginning to rise, the Illinois EPA and Department of Public Health are reminding people to use caution in area waterways when harmful algal (cyanobacteria) blooms are possible.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of cyanobacteria is referred to as a bloom. While most blooms are harmless, some produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.

When a bloom producing toxins has been confirmed, local officials are advised to post appropriate signage to warn residents to avoid contact with those affected waters. However, not all blooms are reported. Therefore, residents are advised to avoid contact with water that looks like it has spilled green or blue-green paint; has surface scums, mats, or films; has a blue or green crust at the shoreline; is discolored or has green-colored streaks; or has greenish globs suspended in the water below the surface. These could all be potential blue-green algae blooms.

Residents or local officials who suspect a cyanobacteria bloom may report the bloom to the Illinois EPA, which recently released a new Bloom Report Form Application, which is only accessible online through their website.

Young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of adverse health effects attributable to algal toxins. Individuals are most often exposed to algal toxins while swimming or participating in other recreational activities in and on the water.

The most common routes of exposure are direct skin contact, ingestion of contaminated water, or inhalation of water droplets in the air (e.g., while water skiing or tubing). Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins include rash, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. More severe symptoms may result from longer or greater amounts of exposure. If you are concerned you have symptoms that are a result of exposure to algal toxins, contact your health care provider or call the Illinois Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Residents are also advised to keep pets out of water that may contain cyanobacteria. Do not allow pets to drink from the water or lick their fur after swimming in water containing a cyanobacteria bloom. Residents and pets that have contact with cyanobacteria should rinse with clean water as soon as possible.

For additional information about harmful algal blooms, please visit the Illinois EPA Harmful Algal Bloom website.

