WORLD OUTDOORS: QCCA Wetland Center becoming more user friendly for those with disabilities

The Quad Cities Conservation Alliance (QCCA) has a long history in the Quad-Cities, with its most noticeable venue the QCCA Expo Center, which hosts many events throughout the year.

Several years ago, the QCCA acquired 15 acres of wetlands just northwest of the intersection of Hwy 5 and Hwy 84. Since then, the club has spent considerable resources and time turning the property into an educational center for groups to learn about the outdoors.

Recently, the QCCA acquired a pontoon boat that would allow people with disabilities, particularly those in wheelchairs, the opportunity to fish at the lake. The shorelines are uneven and can be difficult to traverse depending on the conditions of the day.

The wetland also has a nature trail which goes completely around the lake and is used for tours that are usually led by a local retired biologist. In the past, this activity has not been available to those who have difficulties walking, but that impediment is now being eliminated as well.

“This new trailer will allow us to take people who cannot walk the trail system out into the wetland and allow them to experience the entire wetland,” stated Dick Riddell, the QCCA coordinator.

The 14-foot converted flatbed trailer will have a ramp which will allow individuals to easily enter and take a seat for the mile-plus trail around the wetland. A guide is seated in front of the trailer, allowing for easy conversations, away from the small tractor that will be pulling the mobile platform. When needed, there are clasps installed in the floor of the trailer bed which will allow up to six wheelchairs to be secured prior to starting the hour-long nature expedition. Flexibility and ADA compliance were two things that the group spent significant time in planning, including consulting with experts on ADA compliance.

“We will be widening the trail and changing out the bridges to make sure that we can pull the trailer around the system without any issues," said Riddell. "Having this will allow more opportunities for people that normally would be limited to just a pontoon boat ride and fishing.”

The wetland center has been open for several years and has had a wide range of users, from youth groups, college classes and even veterans’ groups. It is also open to members of the QCCA, with a pass that can be picked up at the QCCA office.

Funding for this project came from multiple entities — both private and public organizations from around the Quad-Cities. However, none of these projects would get off the ground without the strong volunteer group that supports the QCCA in its mission. Having worked with the QCCA and its different organization for the last decade, it is amazing the dedication and drive these conservation volunteers have for getting people and children out in the outdoors to experience the many wonders we have outside our windows.

This project is just one of many conservation-oriented projects that evolved from the QCCA mission. Next week, the annual QCCA Outdoor Show will occur Thursday to Sunday (Feb. 17-20). Proceeds from the event go directly to conservation projects like this across the Quad-Cities area.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas

