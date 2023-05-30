Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Denny Weiss retired after 35 years with the fisheries section of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, working primarily on the Mississippi River. He will be speaking at the Nahant Marsh Educational Center on Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. as part of their Breakfast Nature Club talks.

As a young boy growing up in Burlington, Denny loved to fish, hunt, and trap along the Mississippi River and has continued those activities his entire life. He will share his knowledge of some unique fish species that have survived for over 200 million years and were on earth before the dinosaurs.

Spoiler alert, those are sturgeon and paddlefish.

After retiring nine years ago, Denny now commercial fishes for catfish on the Mississippi River and will discuss and demonstrate some of his nets and techniques for catching channel and flathead catfish. He is also one of the most knowledgeable trappers you can chat with, holding leadership positions at a national level in the trapping field.

I worked with Denny for several years, as he was officed outside of Bellevue at the top end of Pool 13. He has a unique understanding of the river as well as all of the surrounding lands adjacent to the river. He has worked alongside some of the best biologists that have ever worked on the river over the past several decades. This is a spectacular opportunity to ask questions to one of the most knowledge “River Rats” the Mississippi River has had working on it.

Registration is required to attend this event and can be completed at the Nahant Marsh website www.nahantmarsh.org. The cost for the event is $10 and a continental breakfast will be served. The staff suggests you bring a coffee mug to the event as well. Nahant Marsh Education Center is located at 4220 Wapello Ave., in Davenport.

Even if you cannot make it to Denny’s talk, the river waters have receded, so take the opportunity to get down to the river and experience it yourself. Denny is an expert on the Mississippi River because he was in it, on it, and working beside it for many decades. It takes getting outside to truly experience the river and appreciate the natural wonder we have just minutes from our homes.