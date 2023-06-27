Many people will be enjoying a long Fourth of July weekend later this week and the conditions on our area waters look favorable.

Many will be getting their boats out for the first time this year, so it is a good time to review some of the rules and tips for boaters. This is especially relevant if you are a newer boat operator or if it has been a while since you have been on the water.

First, the importance of wearing your personal floatation device (PFD) or life jacket while on the water cannot be overstated. The river or any body of water can be an unforgiving place. Put your children and yourself in a life preserver, for your safety, for their safety, and for those who care about you because accidents happen. Children under 13 years old are required to wear a life jacket while in the open portion of a boat on Illinois waters and all the time in Iowa waters. On the Mississippi River, typically the presiding rule goes to the most restrictive rule, so have your kids in a life jacket whenever you are in the boat. With the water being lower, there are ample opportunities to hit something or to lose your balance in another boat’s wave, so take those precautions even when the kids fight you on it.

Also, remember that anyone being towed on skis, a tube, wakeboard or riding on a personal watercraft (like a jet ski or kayak), must be wearing a life jacket. Boaters are also required to carry at least one Type IV (throwable device) PFD aboard a vessel 16 feet or longer (with the exception of canoes and kayaks). As our local Conservation officers will remind you, these requirements are for your safety.

The second thing to remember is that the ramp does not belong to you. If you need to move items from your vehicle to the boat, the ramp is not the place to do it. There is always ample space around ramps to pull over to load the coolers, life jackets, water toys, etc., prior to pulling up on the ramp. Just like we ask our kids before a road trip if they need to use the bathroom, make sure you are not tying up the launch because nature is calling. This is also not the time to teach someone how to back a trailer. These lessons typically end with someone yelling, a line of other boaters waiting to launch, and sometimes a vocabulary lesson that children should not receive. Assign jobs to experienced people and get in and out of the ramps as efficiently as possible. This goes double if you are doing this at night when dozens of boats hit the river for fireworks displays.

One of the biggest frustrations is with people launching their boat, tying off to the parallel dock, then pulling their trailer out at a leisurely pace. Most of these issues can be resolved with a little common courtesy and some prior planning. No one is born with the skills to launch and retrieve a boat, but the skills can be learned. If you want to learn from experienced boaters, watch a boat launch on the morning of a large fishing tournament. There can be 50-plus boats launched in 10-15 minutes without any issues. These fishermen are skilled drivers, aware of their fellow fishermen, and want to complete the activity as fast as possible. That should be the standard for the weekend pleasure boaters as well.

Enjoy your Independence Day weekend.