WORLD OUTDOORS: Riverdale wins IHSA Bass Fishing sectional

Coach Jason Benoit and the rest of the team will be heading to Carlyle Lake for the state championship May 21 and 22. They will be joined by the Moline High School team of Bennett Glessner, Dustin Goderis and Elijah Medina, along with head coach Tim Albrecht and boat driver Tim Himsl.

The Moline #1 team finished third at the Lake McMaster Sectional, qualifying them for the state tournament. Moline #2, consisting of Gage Dopler and John Madison, finished fourth in the qualifier and will be also heading to state as an alternate if any of the first three teams are unable compete. In a COVID year, they should be prepared for anything.

“The kids fished hard in the wind and did well in the crowded lake, catching enough fish to cull a few times,” said Albrecht. “When we won state a couple years ago, we qualified for the tournament with a third-place finish in the sectional, so maybe that’s good luck for us. I was very proud of our team as Team #2 was genuinely excited for their teammates, even though they were in third (the last spot for state) and pushed out of the automatic state qualifier. It really shows the character of the kids fishing as a team.”