Twenty years ago, if I had mentioned snow geese, you would have thought about the large migrations of birds in western Iowa along the Missouri River. The massive flocks rarely came up the Mississippi River flyway, at least back then. Things have changed over the past 20 years, especially the past few years.

If you are not familiar with snow geese, there are a few easy ways to identify them, especially compared to Canadian geese, which are in the Quad-Cities year-round. First, snow geese are smaller than Canadian geese and are mostly white, at least the adults. They have black tips on their wings, as well as on their tail feathers.

Trumpeter swans, which are also becoming more common around the Quad-Cities, are all white, even on the wingtips. They are also much bigger and do not fly in large flocks as do the snow geese. Juvenile snow geese, sometimes called blues, are just that, blueish-gray in color. Finally, their calls are shorter and squeakier than the Canadian goose calls that everyone is familiar with. There are some other medium-sized geese that have similar calls, but snows are the most common.

Each spring, these geese migrate to the tundra in the northern latitudes for their summer breeding and feeding grounds once the ice melts. There they will lay two to six eggs. The reason the tundra is a great place to conduct these activities is there are few predators and little competition for resources from other species. However, competition from all the geese themselves contributed to their problems. Snow geese are so prolific in areas that they have stripped the tundra bare of grass and other resources.

In response to the overpopulation, the US Fish and Wildlife Service started conservation seasons in the spring to help lower the overall number of geese. These conservation seasons are vital to the overall management of the species.

Back in the mid-2000s when I was hunting near a refuge near Mound City, Mo., there were nearly a million birds in just that refuge. We had a flock of around 10,000 birds descend on us. Trust me in that it is quite the experience to see that regardless of the hunting aspect. Snow geese tend to move with the snow line. As the snow melts, they move north. In the fall, it is the opposite. The adults typically fly north first with juvenile birds coming later.

Now as numbers continue to climb, we see increasing numbers of birds in the Mississippi River Valley. Some of my favorite areas to see them include the fields near Thomson, adjacent to Pool 13 of the Mississippi River. Also, they like the borrow pits (ponds along the road) along Interstate 88 all the way up to Sterling and Dixon. I live near Interstate 88 and have had them fly over my house the past few springs. If you are a lover of nature, there are few things as exciting as 10,000 geese all working their way down to land in a picked cornfield. The noise is almost deafening, but the experience is well worth it.

The snow geese can move hundreds of miles overnight, usually riding a strong south wind. Latest reports show them already arriving near Springfield, Ill., so they could be here anytime. A quick internet search will net you multiple websites that track the migrations.

If you're a lover of nature, take the opportunity to see the show.