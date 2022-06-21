WORLD OUTDOORS: Special Father’s Day with dad

If you are a frequent reader of this column, then you know that I will always promote fishing with family, in particular kids, to share those memories and passions.

Taking my own advice from my Father’s Day column, I had my dad come up and fish the old lake that I learned on with my grandpa many years ago.

During the day, three generations of Haas boys spent time chasing some crappies, bluegills and small bass while the girls all went to town to shop. After supper, about 6:30, I asked the kids if they were ready for some more, but the heat and the fact that they caught fish earlier kept them back at the house to be pampered by Grammy. This meant dad and I had an opportunity to fish together for the first time in recent memory.

I told him that if we could catch the right bluegills for bait, we would have some stories to tell. The right baits are bluegills about three or four inches in length, perfect for a good bass or tiger muskie to snack on as the day’s skies turn dark. Catching bluegills is easy, but we were having a terrible time catching little ones. … I know what a problem to have, right!

We put out some bluegill baits, fish that were probably six or seven inches, but not much was happening. With my polarized sunglasses, I could see solid-sized largemouth cruising the shallows, but none seemed willing to take on a bait that sized. Finally, after about a dozen bluegills, things began to slow down with nothing smaller than six-inches caught. At that point, some of the old stories started to come out, and dad began tending the bluegill bait pole full-time. Just getting to chat about life, how I was baiting all the hooks now and not him was a lot of fun and a realization of how time flies by. Getting 90 minutes of one-on-one time was a real treat and very valuable in the grand scheme of life. I even got to point out where I fell in the lake catching the tiger muskie the previous year.

However, as many of you know me, I was not taking the lack of suitable bait well. I continued to fish hard for "little fish" and finally was able to get a bluegill about 3½-inches long. I looked at dad and said, "We got it!" I switched fish and began to wait.

The next four or five minutes that seven-inch bobber moved, ran, dove, and worked its way back to shore. All the while I continued to try catching the next three-inch bluegill. Finally, I saw the cork plunge under. Dad saw it too and got excited. After it was down about 10 seconds, I knew the bass was there. I reeled down until I felt some resistance and set the hook. There was nothing there though. So, I reeled down more and felt the heaviness I expected. With a hard set on the 8-foot rod and 65-pound braid, the game was on.

Hearing my dad’s cheer and comments during the fight was as good as catching the fish. Even before I got the fish out of the water, dad had his camera out and was taking pictures. For him, this four-pound fish was a big bass, but seeing me call my shot on how to catch them really tickled him.

As times change and everyone seemingly grows up, making time for these types of memories are what makes Father’s Day worth the efforts to get everyone together.

