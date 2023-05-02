We finally passed the crest of the flooding in the Quad-Cities area, thanks to all the moisture stored in the ice and snow upstream.

While local rains impact water levels in our smaller creeks and streams, they have a minimal impact on the water level in the Mississippi River locally. One of the reasons we have seen more dramatic impacts from small streams is the flashiness from rain events because of the land practices used.

For example, a 20-by-20 foot garage with a 20-by-20 concrete driveway will displace about 500 gallons of water with a single 1-inch rainfall. Multiple that by a new subdivision and you can see how this adds up quickly.

An acre of impervious surface produces around 27,000 gallons. Field tile, which keeps farm fields clear of standing water, also contributes to water being expedited to area waterways.

Quad-Cities water originate from the southern 2/3 of Minnesota and the western half of Wisconsin. At lock and dam 15, the Mississippi River drains approximately 88,500 square miles of landscape. While that may seem like a lot, consider that the river drains 1.2 million square miles at its mouth, so we only see a little over 7% of the total river flow.

From a fish standpoint, floods do multiple things.

First, the high water opens terrestrial food resources that were high and dry earlier. The river’s surface area can easily double during a flood, especially in the unlevied areas of the river. Those food sources are vital to all fish.

Talk to people who live along the river, and they will tell you stories of the channel catfish or other fish up in their lawns rooting around for night crawlers, seeds or nuts, or anything else that can be edible. Catfish will gorge themselves during these floods, taking full advantage of the flooded timbers or even residential lawns.

Second, many fish species rely on these flood pulses to spawn.

For example, northern pike like to spawn in flooded vegetation, so their eggs have something to stick to. In other situations, the floods push fry from the main channel into backwater areas, where the young fish can feed and grow to a size large enough to survive the rigors of life in the main river.

Many other species such as yellow perch, freshwater drum, and even Asian carp key off the flood pulse for their reproduction strategies as well.

Another key benefit of flooding is sediment transport. Rivers naturally transport sediments from upstream.

Historically, the Missouri River has been the largest mover of sediments, but the Mississippi River also moves a significant amount. Lock and dams, wing dams and levees have all reduced the amount of silt and sand traveling down the river.

To understand the magnitude, you can look at New Orleans and see the rate in which it is sinking. In some areas the city is sinking at a rate of 2 inches a year, with many areas being below sea level already.

The Mississippi River delta was a dynamic area with the main channel hopping around the delta. In the meantime, deposited soils built up over time and provided vital habitat for fish and other wildlife. Those principles are the same in the Quad Cities, just not seen at the same dramatic levels. The river refreshes the landscape and increases its productivity.

Floods can be a major force causing damage for whatever gets in its way. However, the life-giving benefits of these floods can revitalize a fisheries community and bring benefits to those same areas where destruction occurred.