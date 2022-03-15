WORLD OUTDOORS: Spring Walleye in the Tailwaters

It finally looks as if spring is here as the ice on the Mississippi River is breaking up.

With the disappearance of that ice, anglers will be rushing to the local tailwaters and spawning beds to chase walleye for both sport and for the table.

The Quad-Cities has a robust walleye fishery with memorable-sized fish being caught commonly. Both shoreline and boat anglers have opportunities on the river. Each tailwater will have a line of boats and the shorelines, where there is access, will be lined with anglers.

To participate in these spring rituals, all you need is a spinning rod, a fishing license and a little luck. Tackle can be simple, as a jig and plastic grub is one of the most common baits used. The ease of using these baits also makes for simple techniques. Many times, anglers will also add a minnow to the bait for added smell, taste, and texture. It is all about fooling the fish! You can always talk to your local bait shop to see what tackle is working best at the time, as well as find the locations that seem to be fishing better.

If you are looking for that “fish of a lifetime,” you may want to upsize a little bit and move away from the crowds below the tailwaters. Most larger females will move down to staging areas near the spawning grounds as April approaches. The spawning grounds will likely be an outside bend in the river where rock or mussel beds are the primary substrate.

Fish eggs can suffocate from a lack of oxygen when they are covered in silt. During the actual spawn, the females will move down to the beds directly, but then they are less likely to grab a meal as releasing their eggs is the task at hand. If you do your research, you will find there are opportunities to find these rock/cobble areas downstream of the tailwaters. Without giving away the spots, I can tell you there are areas on both side of the river where shoreline anglers can find these fish!

Fishermen may have a reputation for keeping secrets, but extending a little humbleness may earn you a tip or two as anglers are filling their stringers or livewells. When dealing with a group or association, common courtesy goes a long way. If you see folks catching fish, ask for a little advice without crowding up on top of them. This could help you in filling your own limit. Worst case, revert back to your bait shops as good fishing is good business for them.

Typically, early-season river fishing will be better when the water has had a chance to clear up, which is typically a few days after a weather front has come through. It is possible to catch walleye about anytime, but the bite will be slower. Whether you are in a boat or on the shoreline, remember the weather can change quickly and the river is very cold. Be alert as the river temperatures can shock your body and make it very difficult to swim if you were to fall in. Whether in a boat or shoreline, this can occur. Trust me, I have fallen in the river from both locations myself.

Finally, if you are in a boat, you can fish anywhere on the mainstem of the river using either state’s license. However, if you are standing on the shoreline, you will need the license of the state you are in.

Illinois turkey licenses available: Just a reminder to Illinois turkey hunters that over-the-counter tags went on sale last Tuesday. These are on a first-come, first-serve basis in each county that has remaining permits.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

