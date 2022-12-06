WORLD OUTDOORS: Still possible to fill that late-season deer tag

The new year is just around the corner and you have a tag still in your pocket.

You may be content to call it a year after successfully filling other tags, but you may want to but another 40 or 50 pounds in the freezer before spring. Now is a good time to get that late-season doe or buck.

When hunting this time of year, there are a couple of very important things to consider. First, you need to stay warm. If you are hunting out of a box blind, then this may not be a big issue, but for ground blinds or stands, the cold temperatures and winds can really suck the life out of you quickly. Having the appropriate clothes to sit still with windchills in the teens or lower is crucial.

One of my favorite items is a name-brand tool company’s electric coat, which I wear under several layers. These 20V systems run between $100-$200 and allows you to have multiple batteries throughout a sit. These systems keep your core body warm, allow for lighter layering, and hopefully will keep your toes warm. They are also handy when at home shoveling and plowing snow.

Unless you are using a heating system, you typically will combat the cold with additional layers of clothing.

The question then becomes have you shot your bow with all those layers on? If the answer is “NO”, then you better do so. Bulky clothes are notorious for errant bow shots over the years. Your bow or crossbow may also have erroneous squeaks or pops when operated at those temperatures, so make sure you practice a few shots in those conditions so you are aware of potential issues. Snow or ice buildup on your equipment could also be detrimental to your shot.

You also need to consider that your breath is going to give you away in these conditions. To combat that, use thicker balaclavas or face coverings. These items will build up moisture, so I like to keep several in my pocket that I can then change out. There are neoprene and commercial masks with copper heat retainers available, but personally, I have never been able to shoot my bow well with those systems. I have used them during the CWD firearm doe hunts though and they worked well.

Next, you may need to change how you hunt, too. Readily abundant food sources are the easiest places to hunt this time of year. Picked corn fields that are wind protected or a standing bean field can be magnets this time of year. I also like to use trail cameras to let me know when animals start hitting the field if I am unable to sit in a warm truck and glass the field. When it gets cold and weather fronts are approaching, animals can be out feeding nearly any time of the day.

Finally, if you are fortunate to make that harvest, then you need to protect yourself while dragging and dressing an animal in these temperatures. First, call in help if you can. The beauty of hunting fields is that you can drive right up to the animal, so no sweating while you drag out an animal. A field cart or your kids plastic sled can be a great way to get that deer out when the truck is not feasible due to snow depth. Use shoulder-length field dressing gloves. They will keep you dry during the dressing process, an absolute necessity in those conditions. Pick up a half-dozen when you do because they are handy all deer season.

A late-season deer can be a nice end-of-year treat if you are prepared for the cold. A little preparation beforehand can make these somewhat predictable hunts enjoyable and successful.