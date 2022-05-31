WORLD OUTDOORS: Summertime river largemouth Bass techniques

The Mississippi River is well known for its largemouth fisheries, from LaCrosse, Wis., to the Quad-Cities.

Pools 12 through 14 get as much tournament action as any piece of water in either state. In addition, multiple out-of-state bass tours come to the Quad-Cities area to tackle the abundance of 2.5-3.5 pound largemouth, which can be caught using multiple techniques.

The most popular, and the most fun, are the surface bites, using a plastic frog and buzzbait. Having a 3-pound largemouth explode through the lilies attacking at your bait is one of the most visually exciting forms of fishing. The technique is pretty easy and you can fish it all day. The toughest part is getting a good hook set on a frog bait. Unlike most baits, you typically need to let the fish have the frog for a second before setting the hook.

A few key things to remember with the frog bait are braided line, a long rod with fast action, and the patience to keep fishing. Bass are used to feeding on shad, yellow perch, bluegills or the occasional small frog near the surface. Reaction strikes are common and are the most fun, but many times the bass will miss the bait.

When the water warms, you cannot retrieve the frog across the water faster than a bass can take it, but varying your retrieves will allow you to learn what the fish preferences are for that day. Another thing about this technique, it tends to allow you to target bass farther away from the boat lanes. This means less pressured fish and hopefully a few more bites.

If you have some more open water and want to switch to the buzzbait, your setup is slightly different. Think of it as a topwater spinnerbait. You will use a long, medium-fast action rod and, while not always typical, I prefer to use a monofilament line over braid with this bait.

First, you are not throwing these baits deep into cover. Second, the little bit of give in mono can help with the hookset, as you can set the hook too quick with braid at times. Third, the floating line may give you a better hookset if you are using a buzzbait that also floats. There are only a few models that do float, but I like to throw one of them often. The reason is that a missed strike on a floating buzzbait gives the fish a second chance, or you can use a stop-and-go presentation easier. A sinking line will inhibit that action.

If you are out fishing these two techniques, undoubtedly you will have a fish miss. You need to be prepared for that situation and have another rod waiting to flip into the spot it rolled your bait. This can be a light jig or plastic bait, whichever you prefer.

The key to this presentation is patience. When a bass hits the bait, it will turn and watch. If it sees the slow fall of a bait, dropping where it just struck, you may get its attention and catch the fish. Once you flip in that hole, let it sit, maybe 30 seconds or more before twitching it. And always keep an eye on your line. Many times, the bass will gently pick up your bait and swim off with its “easy meal.”

Finally, if you get a few bites on a small stretch of weeds, go back and hit it again. Bass tend to concentrate on preferred areas, and a 100-yard stretch of weedline may hold an entire afternoon’s worth of fun.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

