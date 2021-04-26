WORLD OUTDOORS: The amazing life cycle of the Monarch butterfly

Monarchs can feed on most nectar producing plants, but must have milkweed to reproduce, as their caterpillars need milkweed to feed upon. Those caterpillars have been known to eat up to 200 times their body weight in milkweed leaves. Without the milkweed, there are no food supplies for them at this life stage.

Once the adults lay their eggs, then tend to die-off as the energy needed to reproduce is overwhelming. As new caterpillars become butterflies, they continue flying north, and the cycle is repeated several times throughout the year. Their entire life-cycle may only be a few weeks long. The butterflies tend to reach the Quad-Cities in early summer on their flights north, but you can find them nearly all summer. Eventually, they will run out of warm weather and at that point, the butterfly’s cycle changes completely. The last generation up north will turn south and head for Mexico.

If you have ever been on the Mississippi River in late October and noticed the “March of the Monarchs” flying down the river, you may have a good feeling for the sheer strength these tiny creatures have. For an animal that weighs less than an ounce to fly from Canada to Central Mexico is no small accomplishment. This is why it is important to have a variety of plants and milkweed for those animals to feed and reproduce on as they travel through our area.

If you would like to help the iconic species as it passes through the Quad-Cities, a small garden of flowering plants of different seasons, will go a long way to building those energy reserves. While there are multiple species of milkweed that the caterpillars can eat, the Common Milkweed is the most popular. Even if only a couple square feet, these gardens will be a small help to the recovery of this amazing animal.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com.

