WORLD OUTDOORS: The Great River Road

If you have a little more time to spare, then there are over 3,000 miles of roads to explore. It is estimated that it would take about 10 days to see the entire thing, but I believe that estimate is entirely too short. The one beauty of these trips is you never have to see the same scenery twice. If you start on the west side of the river, then the east side will bring you home.

Most of the state Departments of Transportation will have information signs along the river for you to follow, but the Great River Road website might be your best, most up to date source of information. Those sources can give you the highlights along the trip. There is even an app you can download to help you along the way, allowing you up-to-the-minute info, assuming you can get cell reception. Yes, there are holes along the way.

For me though, I prefer the old haunts that I was told about by some of the river rats of legend. Being in the company of fish biologists, all of whom love to eat, I can tell you that there are more hole-in-the-wall restaurants, lockers, and bars with some of the best food anywhere in the country.