WORLD OUTDOORS: The Great River Road

The Quad-Cities is blessed to have the mighty Mississippi River cutting through its heart; however, many times we fail to understand the magnitude of the river.
This was never clearer to me then one summer afternoon when I had been working on the river, wearing my rain gear on a sunny day, and was completely covered in fish slime. As I got back to the boat ramp and was changing into some cleaner attire, two couples approached me to ask what I had been doing.
I explained that I was a biologist and was monitoring fish populations in this stretch of the river. The one gentleman then translated my answer into German and explained it to the other couple, who seemed to hang on every word. I then spent the next 20 minutes answering questions about my work, the river and environmental monitoring on the river. And of course, there was the “biggest fish you’ve ever caught” question.
It is a moment like this which helps solidify the magnitude of this river from a world perspective.
As we finish up 2021 and are thinking ahead, consider taking the time to learn more about this great river we see daily. There are thousands of miles of trails and paths from Minnesota to Louisiana for us to explore, but none are easier than the Great River Road. This was what the German couple was following when we crossed paths. With a road system that goes from Minnesota to the Gulf, there is no “out of season.” Currently the river is still open and the migrating wildlife is still around. Whether it is hundreds of swans or geese or dozens of bald eagles, all of these sights are available to you with just a short drive.
If you have a little more time to spare, then there are over 3,000 miles of roads to explore. It is estimated that it would take about 10 days to see the entire thing, but I believe that estimate is entirely too short. The one beauty of these trips is you never have to see the same scenery twice. If you start on the west side of the river, then the east side will bring you home.
Most of the state Departments of Transportation will have information signs along the river for you to follow, but the Great River Road website might be your best, most up to date source of information. Those sources can give you the highlights along the trip. There is even an app you can download to help you along the way, allowing you up-to-the-minute info, assuming you can get cell reception. Yes, there are holes along the way.
For me though, I prefer the old haunts that I was told about by some of the river rats of legend. Being in the company of fish biologists, all of whom love to eat, I can tell you that there are more hole-in-the-wall restaurants, lockers, and bars with some of the best food anywhere in the country.
We have several around the Quad-Cities, but there are many, many wonderful spots in the river towns north and south of us. I have a standing order from my wife for ham jerky anytime I get within an hour of New Albin, Iowa, so when I head north, the cooler is always in the truck.
Whether it is getting to hear first hand accounts of the Armistice Day Storm, learning about paddleboats, visiting the 100-plus interpretive centers or just seeing 100 trumpeter swans feeding in the water, the Mississippi River is a rare gem that we sometimes overlook living next to it each day.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com