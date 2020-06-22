WORLD OUTDOORS: The Mississippi River mussel button history: Gone but not forgotten.

The mechanization of these industries allowed masses of mussels to be processed, and many of those machines can still be seen at the museum. To give an example of how many shells were being shipped to Muscatine from across the Midwest, Paducah, Ky., had a railroad spur installed in the river so train cars could be backed down into the water, allowing the barges to dump the harvested shells directly into the cars.

Then in the 1950s, plastic buttons became widely available. The buttons were cheaper, more durable in the modern washing machine, and ultimately reduced the demand for pearl buttons. The last button was drilled out in the late 1960s, however, it was drilled out of ocean shell, not our native species.

“The story has changed now with the knowledge that mussels are a big component of water quality in our rivers," said Eagle. "An adult mussel can filter 10-15 gallons of water per day. When you think of the thousands of tons of mussels that were once there, the mussels can be a part of helping clean our rivers again.”

In the past 10 years, the repopulation of freshwater mussels has become a priority to many organizations, with a lot of research being conducted across the nation. There are multiple programs currently going on in the greater Quad-Cities area, too. Hopefully this will aid in the long-term goal of cleaner rivers for all to enjoy.

If you are interested in seeing these extensive artifacts, machines, fishing lures and, of course, buttons, all created from our native mussels, then head to 117 W. 2nd St. in Muscatine, or go to www.muscatinehistory.com. Admission is free and the doors are open under the current COVID-19 protocols. If you are fortunate to get a tour from Terry, you will get a first-class history lesson on an industry whose relics can still be found.

