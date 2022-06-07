WORLD OUTDOORS: The true value of rehabbing an old boat

One of the many things that have become ridiculously expensive these past few years are boats.

Just finding a good fishing boat can be very difficult, especially if you are on a smaller budget. The sticker shock will knock you over after the initial excitement of finding one available.

Earlier this year my brother decided he was going to get a fishing boat but did not want to invest a lot of money into it. I told him that he would be hard-pressed to find something under $3,000 that was water worthy.

Just like any competition between brothers, I should have known he would find a way and he completed quite the project.

A few weeks later I got a picture on my phone of a late 1950s fiberglass Lund that had seen better days. While I told him that I would be a hard pass on it, the challenge was accepted by him. Four hundred dollars later, he was pulling a “new” boat and motor back home.

Now any rehab, whether a boat or a home, starts at the basics. You have to break it down to the bones, then build it back up. My brother and 14-year-old nephew, both of whom are 6’3”, were going to fish out of a 12-foot, fiberglass boat that was powered by a 6-horsepower motor that was older than me. I was looking forward to that, and hopeful of a big splash in the meantime!

Now in full disclosure, my brother works in construction and ornate trim carpentry is his specialty, so this is not the first time he has held a saw or sander. However, this was his first boat rehab. In addition, my 14-year-old nephew would also be working on this, and he is quite the fishing enthusiast.

Over the next few weeks, I would get updated pictures of the progress, from sanding and painting, to fixing the trailer. It was even given a camo paint job just in case there were some mallards that need attention in the future. Next, a proper front deck and storage was added, just like a 19-foot bass boat. The biggest difference is the two zeros missing at the end of this boat's price tag compared to a good used fiberglass bass boat.

Finally, a used 12-volt trolling motor was added to give a little versatility and additional capability to the traditional deep V fishing boat. After about 6 weeks, the old fiberglass tub sitting in the woods had become a lean, mean, fishing machine.

So where is the value in the boat? Well, the obvious answer is that my brother has less than $1,000 in materials into it, but he could probably double his money in a heartbeat.

The boat has many decades of life left in it now because of the skilled craftsmanship and care given to it. But I believe the real value is in the time shared with his son, making memories as they worked together rehabbing what was once considered rubbish.

In addition, this boat will be catching fish for many years, all the while reinforcing those memories of days past.

As we approach Father’s Day, many of us will be remembering those days spent with dads, grandpas, or other men in our lives. Many of those memories are tied to lakes, boats, old cars, or whatever it was you did together.

If you are someone looking for that first boat, be encouraged as there are other opportunities like this out there for you to start your fishing journey. But what you might find is there is a lot more value than just the boat when you work with loved ones on these projects.

