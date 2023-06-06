Yes, I said deer hunting. While the heat of summer has just started, it is only four months before the youth seasons begin in both Illinois and Iowa.

If you are in Illinois and are considering switching to a straight-walled rifle, then four months is a good period of time to get well acquainted with your new weapon and become proficient with all its capabilities.

Whether you are hunting with youth or just by yourself, being proficient and confident with your capabilities is vitally important to your overall success. Each of us must give an honest assessment of our talents and knowledge when you start this process.

If you overestimate yourself, you set yourself up for failure, hopefully without causing harm to others or the animals we pursue. The ethical hunter always gives 110% to make sure all avenues are covered through prior preparation and maximum efforts.

If you acknowledge you need training or help getting comfortable with the new weapon, there are a few avenues to consider.

First, talk to your local sporting goods expert. One of the advantages we have in the Quad Cities is the depth of knowledge in these areas. First-hand knowledge, being able to ask direct questions, and helping you work through your issues can be worth thousands of dollars of avoided mistakes and potentially lots of time. The business may have training courses or can recommend well-vetted courses depending on what your needs are. Again, this all takes time, so do not wait until the last minute.

Second, look for videos online from your manufacturer. Many of the larger companies have full tutorials, especially on cleaning, simple repairs, and standard functions. Since these are direct from the manufacturer, you can count on them to give you the best information on how the equipment functions and, in the rare event there is an issue, will give you the direct knowledge needed to know you have an issue and it is not operator error. I use these sites often for increasing my knowledge because no one can be an instant expert on everything outdoors.

Next, practice, practice, practice. There are several places around the Quad-Cities if you are not fortunate to have the room to train yourself. One of my personal favorite areas to practice is at the Princeton shooting range, north of Princeton by the Wapsipinicon River. It has a nice 100-yard rifle area with shooting benches to comfortably practice.

A lead sled or other shooting rest will help you make more consistent shots, helping you dial in quickly and building your confidence. If you have a good spotting scope, use that to help save time walking back and forth from your target. Worst case, a good pair of binoculars will speed up that process. Either way, take your time and learn your weapon’s capabilities when you are the operator. A trained sniper can take a deer rifle and be accurate to 1000 yards. I guarantee I cannot after all my practice, so know your abilities.

Finally, make sure you know all the rules. I have talked to multiple hunters since the Illinois legislation passed who were planning on using rifles that were not legal for use during Illinois Deer Season, which they intended to participate in. If you spend all that time preparing, just to learn it is not a legal option, you have wasted a lot of time and potentially a lot of money.

June is a great time to start preparing for deer season as it gives you adequate time to train, get familiar with your equipment, and have the confidence that you are fully prepared.