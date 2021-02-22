WORLD OUTDOORS: Trumpeter Swans making huge resurgence

As many of you are aware, I work as a fish biologist at the Quad-Cities Nuclear Station during the day, which keeps me in tune with the Mississippi River. While I tend to focus on fish and other local wildlife, occasionally I get an unexpected call.

Curt Kemmerer, wildlife management biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources contacted me to inquire about a GPS-collared trumpeter swan that had taken up residence near our plant. He explained that a family group of seven birds was tagged in Cardinal Marsh, near Decorah, Iowa, during the summer and now they were “pinging” just north of the Quad-Cities near Cordova.

“The Iowa DNR project is part of a collaborative research project being led by the University of Minnesota USGS Coop Unit to track the movement and migration of trumpeter swans across the Midwest,” said Anna Buckardt Thomas, an avian biologist for the Iowa DNR.

As part of this research, the Iowa DNR deployed GPS collars on nine adult Trumpeter Swans this past summer. These GPS collars record location data every 15 minutes, and the collar data downloads to the researchers via cellular connection once each day. These collars are solar charged and will continue to collect data for up to three years.