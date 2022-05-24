WORLD OUTDOORS: Two Top 15 finishes for QC schools at IHSA state bass fishing finals

The Illinois High School Association state bass fishing tournament occurred this past weekend at Carlyle Lake, in central Illinois.

Just like most previous years, weather and wind impacted the length of the event, which normally would have allowed the participants two full days to fish the notoriously difficult lake. This event only went until 11:30 on Day 1 and day 2 was canceled altogether, so it was a very short event for the participants.

Our area was represented by two teams from Riverdale High School and one from Moline High School, which was the reigning state champion going into the event. After a short window to fish, Joliet Catholic High School was only 1 of 2 teams that had a full five-fish limit by the 11:30 deadline and won the event with 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Nearly half the field of 75 boats had not caught a legal fish when the tournament was called.

Riverdale Team 2 caught three bass for 5 pounds, 2 ounces, claiming 9th place.

Coach Jason Benoit commented that "… it is a well-run tournament, facilities are good, which check all the boxes of a good event. The only problem is the fishing tends to be difficult. The weather really put a damper on this year, but the kids had a good experience."

Moline High School finished with three bass weighing 4 pounds, 1 ounce, taking 13th place.

Coach Tim Albrecht has seen this many times before and may have had his kids close to competing for back-to-back championships had they had a little more time to fish.

"Unfortunately, our pre-fishing day was cut in half due to a broken trolling motor and we spent most of Thursday getting that repaired," said Albrecht. "Friday (the first day of competition) we spent time looking around for a few hours at the start. At 10 a.m. we found just what we were looking for and put 3 small males in the boat over the next hour. When the IHSA call came at 11:30 to clear the lake due to predicted high winds, my heart sank. I was confident with a little more time we would have put more fish in the boat, allowing us to add weight. On such a tough fishery, getting five of any size is what it’s all about.”

Being able to adapt as conditions change is a key factor to successful tournament fishing.

"Still, so many small and large lessons came to our team members through this experience, ones they’ll always remember and that’s great for them," said Albrecht. "But I, as a coach, feel this may have been one we let get away and sometimes that happens in fishing.”

Congratulations to our area schools and high school fishermen for representing the Quad-Cities well this past weekend.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

