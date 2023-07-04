The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host traditional blind drawings at all sites scheduled for this hunting year. Participants must register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing. Mail-in or pre-registrations are not accepted.

To participate, applicants must present a 2022 or 2023 regular Illinois hunting license; a 2022 or 2023 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. No apprentice licenses and no youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification. Applicants needing to purchase new licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available.

Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card to participate in blind drawings. Also, to be an eligible applicant for the drawing, participants must not have their hunting privileges suspended or revoked by IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2022 or 2023 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2022 or 2023 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted for these drawings.

Beginning July 16th, drawings for blinds in Mississippi River Pools 21 and 22 will occur from 10 a.m. to noon at the Twin Oaks Sportsman's Club, 2707 Bonansinga Drive, Quincy. Also on July 16th, Mississippi River Pool 24 drawings will occur. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon at the IDNR Office, Route 106 West, Pittsfield. On July 29th, the drawing for Sinnissippi Lake in Whiteside County will occur, with registration taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harry Oppold Marina, on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling.

On Saturday, August 5, ILDNR will have Pools 16-18 drawings. The Mississippi River Pool 16’s registration is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Mississippi River Pool 17 will begin with registration at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Boston City Park. Finally, Mississippi River Pool 18’s registration goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big River State Forest site office, eight miles north of Oquawka on the Oquawka-Keithsburg blacktop.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the drawing for Potter’s Marsh waterfowl hunting sites will be held on Saturday, July 29th at Majestic Pines, 11503 3 Mile Road, Thomson, Ill.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the drawing to be held at 1 p.m. A $10 application fee is required. You must apply in person and must be present at the drawing. When your ticket is drawn in the lottery, you will select your choice from the 49 available sites. A $100 non-refundable fee is charged for each applicant who receives a hunt site.

Applicants are required to show the following information to apply: photo identification, 2023 Hunting or Sportsman’s License, 2023 Federal Waterfowl Stamp, 2023 State Duck Stamp and a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card (Illinois residents only). Residents under the age of 21 do not need a FOID card but must be accompanied by an adult (21 years of age or older) who has a valid card. Non-residents can provide a current-year license and State Duck Stamp from their resident state. Applicants must be a minimum of 16 years of age.

For additional information and copies of the regulations, hunters may call the Refuge Office at 815-273-2732 or stop in the office at 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Ill., 61285.