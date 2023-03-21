The 2023 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open Saturday, April 1, at 58 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state.

At selected trout sites, there is a catch-and-release fishing season that opened on March 18. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning April 1.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout fishing season, which begins in October.

All anglers must have a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the armed forces. The daily harvest limit for each angler is five trout.

Areas locally that receive trout include Prospect Park, Moline; Centennial Park Pond, Rock Falls; the Apple River at Apple River Canyon State Park (catch and release season available); Illinois and Michigan Canal Lock 14, LaSalle; and Lake Mendota, Village of Mendota. Pine Creek in White Pines Forest State Park (catch and release season available), Waddams Creek at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park and Yellow Creek in Krape Park, Freeport, also receive fish each spring. For more information on trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, check the website at www.ifishillinois.org.

The Iowa DNR stocks more than 300,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout in 50 northeast Iowa streams each year from April through October. There is no closed season for trout in Iowa. More than 600 extra brood trout, weighing over 2 pounds each, are also released in small numbers into each stream. The number of trout stocked into each area varies, depending on the length of the stream and how many anglers use the area. These criteria also determine how often each area is stocked. Some brown trout up to 20 inches are possible.

Trout streams will receive both announced and unannounced stockings. Moving to unannounced stockings has given DNR fisheries staff more flexibility in completing the stockings and improving efficiency. Almost all of the streams in northeast Iowa have natural reproduction of brown trout and several have natural reproduction of brook trout. Streams with brown trout reproduction have populations that range from 500 to 2,000 fish per mile that rival driftless streams in Minnesota or Wisconsin.

Check the Iowa DNR for scheduled kid’s events as well, such as the kids fishing pond in Bellevue. Iowa DNR conducts this annually with great support from the area fisheries biologist.

25th annual QC In-Fisherman Swap Meet coming: The 25th annual QC In-Fisherman swap meet will be on Saturday, April 1, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon and is free to attend. The event is for local QC anglers and hunters to buy, sell or trade new or used hunting, fishing, or camping equipment. However, no guns or ammunition are allowed at the event. For those who are regulars at the event and wondering, yes, there will be biscuits and gravy available for breakfast this year.

The QCCA Expo Center is a conservation organization that was established by Quad-Citians who wanted to protect our local woods and water. To date, the organization has donated nearly $2.5 million to local conservation organizations, all made possible by the volunteers and the money raised through their work at the QCCA Expo Center.

For more information on attending or being a vendor, call 309-793-4820.