WORLD OUTDOORS: Wearing a tree stand harness could save your life

In the past few weeks, there have been multiple incidents where hunters have had accidents due to their failure to wear protective equipment.

The worst was a gentleman near Elizabeth, Ill. (about 15 miles southeast of Galena) who had fallen from the stand. A 911 call was initiated after the 66-year-old hunter failed to return from his hunt. A K-9 unit was used to find him, as he was suffering life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the hunter later passed away from those wounds before he could be extracted from the woods.

A second hunter in Texas was using a climbing stand when it gave way. The hunter clung to the remaining stand and was upside down for 2.5 hours before authorities found him and were able to assist. He was fortunate to have maintained possession of his cell phone and had enough of his wits to use it. After 2.5 hours upside down, he was lucky to have survived the experience. When he spoke to some local press later, he could not stress enough how important it was to wear your safety harness.

Most hunting accidents do not involve firearms but are falls from trees or during the act of getting in or out of them.

A good quality, hunter-friendly harness can be purchased for $50 to $100. Free harnesses that come with a treestand are not user-friendly or quiet. Styles vary from thick seat belt straps and buckles to thin, high-strength tethers. Talking to your local sporting goods shop expert is a great place to start. It will also give you the opportunity to try on some as well.

Like your weapon, this piece of equipment must work 100% of the time, so spending some time and money finding the appropriate one for you is well worth the investment.

There are three key factors to consider when purchasing a harness.

First, you need highly-adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Trying to sit still when you are not comfortable makes for a long, and usually disappointing hunt. I find the thinner straps and toggles to be the most comfortable.

Second, try to minimize metal, which can make noise. My favorite harness does have metal buckles, but they are very small and isolated from each other, eliminating most noise.

Finally, ease of use is critical. If you need to spend five minutes putting it on, then it will likely be left in your clothes bin. Several of the modern harnesses can be put on in seconds and worn under your clothing.

My preferred harness is put on over my base layer while still in the house, a key for 100% usage. Trying to put it on in the dark, at the truck, can lead to frustration and ultimately being left behind.

One final component to consider is the rope that you attach to the tree.

I use a heavy rope with a sliding knot to attach my harness to the tree. If you fail to securely attach yourself to the tree, then all the other efforts were wasted. This is the final step to comfort while in the tree.

An additional item to consider is a lifeline system for when you are climbing up and down the tree. These systems will stop your fall before you can sustain serious injuries. It is the last step in making sure you can walk home and see your loved ones after a day in the field.

Having spent nearly three decades in trees chasing deer, I can promise you that accidents will happen. By taking some simple precautions, you can stay safe and avoid adding to future hunting accident statistics.