WORLD OUTDOORS: What we do for our kids and those lasting impressions

About a half hour after that disappointment and re-rigging, my bobber magically appeared off to my right and was traveling parallel to the dam toward me. Now my grandpa only had one lure, a Lindy shadling in chartreuse, and it rarely came out of the tackle box. But after seeing that bobber appear, he clipped it on and began casting it to the bobber, hoping to snag it. Finally, the bobber turned and went to the deep water once again, all to the disappointment of a young boy.

We went back to fishing and once again the bobber popped up to our right a short time later. This time grandpa was successful in snagging the line, and was able to retrieve the gear and fish, which promptly went in the 5-gallon bucket with the rest of the catch that morning.

I don’t know how many casts it took to get that bait back, but I know the reason he did it was not to retrieve the bobber but to help alleviate the disappointment of his grandson.

If you do not think little things like that have an impression on kids, let me beg to differ.

I nearly always think about that bluegill moving along the dam face as soon as I fish a similar area, plus I have that same Lindy shadling crankbait in one of my boxes, even though it is nearly 40 years old.