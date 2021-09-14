WORLD OUTDOORS: What we do for our kids and those lasting impressions

There is an old saying that people will do just about anything for their kids.
That phrase is just as applicable in the outdoors as it is in any walk of life.
Recently, I put that to the test and found, at a minimum, my personal floor for that statement.
It was Labor Day weekend and we were heading back to a lake that I had fished most of my youth. Every time I go there, I cannot help but think of all the hours I spent with my grandpa fishing the lake. He was a retired farmer who only took up fishing after a persistent grandson finally convinced him of the fun he was missing. What would grow from that persistence was a grandpa who would call his grandson all the time to go fishing, although sometimes it was grandma calling her grandson to come help grandpa who was struggling to figure out a new technique or piece of equipment.
On one occasion when I was 6 or 7 years old, we were out on the face of the lake’s dam, fishing for bluegills. My standard setup was a stick bobber, gold number 8 hook with a wax worm, using a Zebco 202. Now every bobber, hook and lure was my most precious possession at that age, and the thought of losing any tackle was unbearable.
However, like any 6-year-old, my attention to detail was low at best, and while reeling in a big bluegill my line snapped and I watched the bobber swim away into the deep.
About a half hour after that disappointment and re-rigging, my bobber magically appeared off to my right and was traveling parallel to the dam toward me. Now my grandpa only had one lure, a Lindy shadling in chartreuse, and it rarely came out of the tackle box. But after seeing that bobber appear, he clipped it on and began casting it to the bobber, hoping to snag it. Finally, the bobber turned and went to the deep water once again, all to the disappointment of a young boy.
We went back to fishing and once again the bobber popped up to our right a short time later. This time grandpa was successful in snagging the line, and was able to retrieve the gear and fish, which promptly went in the 5-gallon bucket with the rest of the catch that morning.
I don’t know how many casts it took to get that bait back, but I know the reason he did it was not to retrieve the bobber but to help alleviate the disappointment of his grandson.
If you do not think little things like that have an impression on kids, let me beg to differ.
I nearly always think about that bluegill moving along the dam face as soon as I fish a similar area, plus I have that same Lindy shadling crankbait in one of my boxes, even though it is nearly 40 years old.
It is off-limits for use now but nearly always goes on each fishing adventure. It may be a little rusty on the hooks, but the lure is nearly as old as I am, and has seen a lot of water.