WORLD OUTDOORS: What We do for our kids … Part 2

A few milliseconds before the rod dislodged and flew across the water, I yelled to my son to grab the rod, which he did.
Unfortunately, he grabbed the wrong one.
The shock, horror, disbelief and loss all hit him at once. For a 10-year-old, it was too much to handle.
I went into full dad mode and got him to calm down before explaining that there was a game plan, we just had to watch for that float to come back up, which it did about five minutes later, but toward the middle of the lake.
There was about 90 minutes of light left, so we had a chance.
For the next hour, the fish would jump, attempting to throw the hook, rest at the surface, then head for the bottom. Unfortunately, the float was always just outside of my range.
With the light starting to diminish, I decided to give it one more chance by heading to the other side of the lake. The opposite shoreline was wooded and had a fairly steep drop-off. If you have ever run through the woods in near darkness with two fishing poles, then you know the issues that occurred next. Trying to get to the other side before complete darkness was a long-shot at best. Fortunately, I made it over without breaking a rod.
Another 20 minutes and no luck, so I decided to check one more spot. As I got there, the float popped up 30 yards in front of me, gleaming in the moonlight. I managed to sneak down to the shore, found good footing, and gave it one last try. I knew my son was distraught on the other shoreline, so I had to try everything I could. After about five minutes of casting, I managed to run the crankbait between the float and the fish, and that is when the line got heavy.
The fish had been fighting the other fishing pole for about 90 minutes so he was not putting up much of a fight, which was good. There were a lot of tree branches and rocks directly below me, so to not lose everything was quite the puzzle. While using my cell phone flashlight to make sure my footing was good, I took a step to the left for a better angle. And that is when the ground collapsed under me.
From my son’s perspective, he saw the light go underwater and then come back up, along with the giant splash noise, all in the dark. I was OK, but up to my waist in water, and I could tell that my leg was torn up and my ribs hurt. Amazingly, I still had the fish on the line, and it was only six feet from me. I could tell it was a tiger muskie and it was not happy with me. Now, it was just a slow process of unhooking the fish without getting hurt, climbing up the bank, and getting some quick pictures.
While most good fish stories talk about the one that got away, this one was about the one that we somehow landed.
We put a tape on it — measuring 40 inches — and got a picture before returning it to the lake.
The lessons my son learned that night will likely be shared with his kids and maybe grandkids someday.
Even now, I cannot help but get choked up thinking about the old days of fishing with grandpa and wonder how much he might have helped that night.
These are the stories that make the outdoors special on a generational scale, and if you never get out and experience it with the kids, even when they make your life more difficult, then the love and appreciation for these resources will be lost in time.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com