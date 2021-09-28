WORLD OUTDOORS: What We do for our kids … Part 2

A few milliseconds before the rod dislodged and flew across the water, I yelled to my son to grab the rod, which he did.

Unfortunately, he grabbed the wrong one.

The shock, horror, disbelief and loss all hit him at once. For a 10-year-old, it was too much to handle.

I went into full dad mode and got him to calm down before explaining that there was a game plan, we just had to watch for that float to come back up, which it did about five minutes later, but toward the middle of the lake.

There was about 90 minutes of light left, so we had a chance.

For the next hour, the fish would jump, attempting to throw the hook, rest at the surface, then head for the bottom. Unfortunately, the float was always just outside of my range.

With the light starting to diminish, I decided to give it one more chance by heading to the other side of the lake. The opposite shoreline was wooded and had a fairly steep drop-off. If you have ever run through the woods in near darkness with two fishing poles, then you know the issues that occurred next. Trying to get to the other side before complete darkness was a long-shot at best. Fortunately, I made it over without breaking a rod.