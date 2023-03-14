I have been fortunate to work in the outdoors for nearly 30 years and have enjoyed just being in the outdoors recreationally for another 15 years.

My earliest memories are fishing on the Apple River in northwest Illinois as well as fishing with my grandpa on Lake Galena. These experiences were little things my parents and grandparents did for me as I was growing up, but they were significant in how they would shape and focus my life.

As I sit here at 40,000 feet flying across the central US in an aluminum tube with wings along with another 150 people, I can't help but think about the deep calm that one can attain in the woods or on the water.

Growing up on that farm in northwest Illinois, we learned the meaning of stewardship really quickly. If you are not a good steward to the land or your livestock, then you won’t be a farmer very long.

The outdoors is like any other resource, it does take a commitment to maintaining its value.The philosophy of maximum production was prevalent for many generations, but that is changing.

I have an old commercial fisherman friend, who I spoke with recently, who had a lot to say on the matter. He is one of the best naturalists I have known, and I truly appreciate his thoughts on this matter as he has seen the outdoors change over the past 80 years. He talked about when he single-handedly overfished a species of fish in the 1970s because he had been taught to get them before the next guy did. Those decisions then have made him weary of technologies that make it easier than everyone to locate and catch fish. Similar to cellular trail cameras, it is getting easier to remotely scout or learn the outdoors, without having to actually set foot in it.

Like many behaviors, they are passed down from generation to generation. In the time before the locks and dams, his father would talk about trying to catch every fish or kill every duck before the next guy did. Part of that mentality came from the depression era when resources were so limited. I know that attitude was prevalent with my grandfather as well; he never wanted to throw back a fish most of his lifetime. It pained him when I would release them back into the water. However, even for grandpa, that attitude did change as he aged.

So why do I value the outdoors? I value it because it gives me calm and reminds me of all the people I have shared it with. Whether it is my son's or daughter’s first fish, or being able to take them fishing at the same spots that my grandfather took me, these experiences are worth the efforts and sometimes the fights, needed to maintain them.

We are here for only a short period of time in the grand scheme of things. That really hit me hard a few weeks ago as I was shed-hunting a property north of the Quad-Cities. I was fortunate to have the landowner invite me onto this large tract of woods. As I sat next to a nearly 7-foot diameter oak tree on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, I felt a calm; whatever issues I was dealing with were minor in the scope of the outdoors. This tree is well over 100 years old, and likely closer to 200, so think about all the seasons and changes that have occurred during its lifetime on the bluff.

The river has completely changed, yet it stands tall and strong overlooking the world. Sometimes we all need to be that mighty oak to stand tall in a time of change, but protect the integrity of our surroundings. To me, this is done through education and sharing the appreciation of these wild places. More importantly, we have to share these wild places with others so they can also appreciate and value them as well.

Sometimes it’s the little things we do for others in the outdoors that can have an impact over the rest of their lives.