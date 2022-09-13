WORLD OUTDOORS: Youth deer seasons ready to kick off

Iowa Youth Deer Season opens this Saturday, Sept. 17, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2.

Iowa residents who are younger than 16 years old on the day they obtain a license are eligible for the youth season. If you are an Illinois resident, you will get your chance to get the kids in the woods from Saturday, Oct. 8, to Monday, Oct. 10.

Iowa youth hunters must be under the direct supervision of an adult mentor who has a valid hunting license and habitat fee, if the adult is normally required to have them to hunt. Only one youth hunter may accompany each adult mentor.

Clothing requirements, method of take and all other deer hunting regulations in effect during the regular deer seasons are in effect during the youth season, if you are hunting deer with a firearm. If a youth hunter turns 16 while utilizing a youth license, they must purchase a hunting license and the habitat fee. Youth hunters may hunt with a bow, shotgun, rifle or muzzleloader.

Youth hunters with a youth deer license who do not harvest a deer during the youth deer hunting season may use the license and unused tag during any following deer season. The youth must follow all other rules specified for each season.

Party hunting is not allowed while hunting with a youth tag, regardless of the season. The deer must be harvested by the youth whose name is on the tag. Youth hunters may also obtain deer licenses for other seasons like any other hunter.

Further clarifications can be found in the Iowa DNR digest, which can be found at many local sporting goods stores or online. Youth season is a great way to introduce kids to the pastime during nicer weather periods.

If you are taking a young person hunting for the first time, consider the following prior to their first day in the field.

First, make sure your child is very comfortable firing the weapon. There is nothing worse than a scared child firing a weapon. When that happens, they are highly unlikely to make a quality shot, which will lead to disappointment and potentially ruining their passion for the outdoors.

My dad lost his first big buck as a young man and it completely ended his deer hunting career. While he did not discourage my brother and I, he never fired a shotgun at a deer again. He was a proficient hunter at that point in his life, but the experience was enough to end his passion.

Second, spend the time and the shells or cartridges to make sure they are proficient. You should also use realistic silhouettes, if possible, to help the child envision the moment. If you are concentrating on the head or antlers of a deer, that is where you will shoot unintentionally.

Establishing and reinforcing those skills is critical at a young age. They will be experiencing levels of adrenaline that they probably have never had, and that alone can keep them from making a good shot.

Similar to youth turkey hunting, allowing them to experience seeing the animal through the scope, even when it is just paper, allows them to realize that mental image and bring a level of calm during a chaotic situation.

Finally, do not get hung up on the harvest. Youth hunting is about the time in the woods with friends and family. A harvest is just the icing on the cake. Make it a family adventure and start their life long passion for the outdoors.