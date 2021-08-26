World Series of Drag Racing expects a glorious return

"With the pandemic, I expect the crowds to be bigger this year than in ’19 because they had a year off," Dixon said. "They couldn’t go and do things.

"The other thing I’ve noticed in the events I’ve been to this year, people are just excited to be around people. We’ve been isolated for so long it’s almost like being let out of a cage. People are just calmer and happier to be around people."

The World Series gets started Friday with a full day of racing, capped by the pro show at 6 p.m. The racing resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday with the big featured pro shows at 6 and 8 p.m. There is more racing Sunday morning starting at 8:30.

Blasco said there will be people who will take in every second of the event.

"This is such a unique race because it has a little bit of everything and it’s a nostalgic thing," he said. "Their grandfather or their father or their mother, all their relations came to this race and a lot of them raced at this race so this I think is going to be a home run.

"I have people come up to me and I can just see the expression on their face when they say ‘My grandpa raced here. He’s not with us anymore but we just want to continue to support and come to this race.'"