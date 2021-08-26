World Series of Drag Racing expects a glorious return

CORDOVA, Ill. — Dominic Blasco found out a few years ago just how much the World Series of Drag Racing means to fans of the sport.
In 2016, the event was moved to Memphis for one year by IRG Sports and Entertainment and it drew pitifully poor crowds.
The following year it was returned to its long-time home at Cordova International Dragway and it was bigger than ever. Fans poured in from all over the country to welcome the World Series home.
Blasco, the president of the Cordova track, is expecting a rerun this weekend when the World Series returns after a one-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I’m being optimistic but I would say we’re going to have at least 20,000 people out here (on Saturday night)," Blasco said, adding the largest Saturday night crowd ever in the 66-year history of the World Series is 22,000.
"I believe it’s going to be real strong because of COVID," Blasco added. "We couldn’t really do it last year. We had a small event but it wasn't your typical World Series. … Looking at ticket sales and on the all the blogs, there’s a lot of hype for this year."
Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Larry Dixon, who will go up against Jack Wyatt in one of the featured races Saturday, said he anticipates the same thing.
"With the pandemic, I expect the crowds to be bigger this year than in ’19 because they had a year off," Dixon said. "They couldn’t go and do things.
"The other thing I’ve noticed in the events I’ve been to this year, people are just excited to be around people. We’ve been isolated for so long it’s almost like being let out of a cage. People are just calmer and happier to be around people."
The World Series gets started Friday with a full day of racing, capped by the pro show at 6 p.m. The racing resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday with the big featured pro shows at 6 and 8 p.m. There is more racing Sunday morning starting at 8:30.
Blasco said there will be people who will take in every second of the event.
"This is such a unique race because it has a little bit of everything and it’s a nostalgic thing," he said. "Their grandfather or their father or their mother, all their relations came to this race and a lot of them raced at this race so this I think is going to be a home run.
"I have people come up to me and I can just see the expression on their face when they say ‘My grandpa raced here. He’s not with us anymore but we just want to continue to support and come to this race.'"
Dixon, who will be making his fifth trip to the World Series, said the mystique of the event is all about its history, which dates back to 1954 when it debuted in Lawrenceville, Ill. Two years later it moved to Cordova.
"I think when it got moved to Memphis (in 2016), it let everybody in the world know how much it meant to have it here at Cordova," he said. "So that’s why it was only there for a year and it came right back here. It was neat to see that. If you wanted know if people were paying attention, that’s all it took."
Blasco said that although COVID-19 is still with us, he doesn’t expect the virus to impact how the World Series operates.
"Right now we have no restrictions, but we’re still taking precautions with sanitizer and things like that," he said. "There’s a lot of wash stations."
The one ramification of the virus is that legendary racer "Big Daddy" Don Garlits will not attend the World Series. Garlits was supposed to serve as the grand marshal along with Arnie "The Farmer" Beswick, but Garlits currently has COVID-19.
"He seems to be doing a little bit better," Blasco said. "I talked to him (Wednesday), but he’s got a long way to go."