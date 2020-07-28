World Series of Drag Racing is postponed

The 67th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing will not be held this summer at Cordova International Raceway due to the spread of COVID-19.

The event, scheduled for August 28-30, has attracted large crowds to the track north of Cordova, Ill., nearly every year since the 1950s but officials said a required 20% spectator seating capacity for outdoor events in Illinois has forced them to call off the World Series.

Dominic Blasco, the president and general manager of the track, admitted that he was disappointed, but said he was looking forward to the event coming back stronger than ever next year. The World Series is next scheduled to be held August 27-29, 2021.

“Keeping our community that includes our staff, racers, crew members and fans safe is our utmost priority while adhering to guidelines from local and state health officials,’’ Blasco said. “We thank our fans and sponsors for their support during this challenging time.”

Fans who already have purchased tickets can call the raceway at 309-654-2110 or e-mail Teri Blasco at tblasco@racecir.com to receive a credit or to make other arrangements.