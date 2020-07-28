World Series of Drag Racing is postponed

The 67th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing will not be held this summer at Cordova International Raceway due to the spread of COVID-19.
The event, scheduled for August 28-30, has attracted large crowds to the track north of Cordova, Ill., nearly every year since the 1950s but officials said a required 20% spectator seating capacity for outdoor events in Illinois has forced them to call off the World Series.
Dominic Blasco, the president and general manager of the track, admitted that he was disappointed, but said he was looking forward to the event coming back stronger than ever next year. The World Series is next scheduled to be held August 27-29, 2021.
“Keeping our community that includes our staff, racers, crew members and fans safe is our utmost priority while adhering to guidelines from local and state health officials,’’ Blasco said. “We thank our fans and sponsors for their support during this challenging time.”
Fans who already have purchased tickets can call the raceway at 309-654-2110 or e-mail Teri Blasco at tblasco@racecir.com to receive a credit or to make other arrangements.
Other than 2016, when officials of IRG Sports + Entertainment moved the event to Memphis for one year, the World Series of Drag Racing has been held at Cordova International Raceway on the last weekend in August every year since 1957.
Blasco told the Quad-City Times in an interview in May that he was determined to hold the event this year in spite of the global pandemic.
“We’ve sent letters and everything to the governor’s office and it all went on deaf ears,’’ he said at that time. “But we’re still knocking on doors and trying to make stuff happen earlier.’’
Blasco added in that interview, however, that he would not consider holding the World Series without fans.
“The governor has to do something,’’ Blasco added. “He’s got a lot of pressure on him and being so close to Iowa, Iowa is opening up. Whatever we have to do to get this done, we’re going to get it done.’’
The track has hosted some weekly events this summer with a limited number of spectators and it announced Tuesday that it will host Bracket Bonanza races August 28-29, the same weekend the World Series was scheduled to be held.