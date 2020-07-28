World Series of Drag Racing is postponed

“We are very disappointed that we will not hold the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing this year but look forward to having ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ bigger and better than ever Aug. 27-29, 2021,” Blasco said in the official news release issued by the track. “Keeping our community that includes our staff, racers, crew members and fans safe is our utmost priority while adhering to guidelines from local and state health officials. We thank our fans and sponsors for their support during this challenging time.”

Fans who already have purchased tickets can call the raceway at 309-654-2110 or email Teri Blasco at tblasco@racecir.com to receive a credit or to make other arrangements.

Other than 2016, when officials of IRG Sports + Entertainment moved the event to Memphis for one year, the World Series of Drag Racing has been held at Cordova on the last weekend in August every year since 1957.

When it returned to the track about three miles north of Cordova in 2017, it drew as large and enthusiastic crowds as ever.

That’s why Blasco tried so hard to keep this year’s event alive. He said in May he had sent letters to the governor and other state officials with all of it "falling on deaf ears."