World Series of Drag Racing is proceeding with plans

“Everything is still the same and we’re hoping to do everything else,’’ he said. “We’re waiting. We’ve sent letters and everything to the governor’s office and it all went on deaf ears. But we’re still knocking on doors and trying to make stuff happen earlier.’’

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a five-phase Restore Illinois Plan to gradually reopen the state. Under the plan, public gatherings of more than 50 people will not be allowed until Phase 5 and the northern and western regions of the state aren’t expected to enter Phase 3 until the end of this month.

“The governor has to do something,’’ Blasco said. “He’s got a lot of pressure on him and being so close to Iowa, Iowa is opening up. Whatever we have to do to get this done, we’re going to get it done.’’

Blasco added that if he can’t get approval to reopen from the state, he would try another avenue.

“If we have to go another approach or one more step above, we will,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, there is a chance that the World Series could have some competition for the regional drag racing audience on its scheduled weekend.